Watch: Wildfire rages on Greek island of Rhodes as evacuations continue

Watch as wildfires continue to rage on Rhodes.

More British holidaymakers are due to return to the UK from the fire-ravaged Greek island, as repatriation flights continue.

Hundreds of people have already landed at British airports after parts of Rhodes went up in flames, forcing many to sleep in schools, airports and sports centres before finding a way home.

Foreign Office minister Andrew Mitchell estimated on Monday morning there were as many as 10,000 Britons on the island but the department later said it would not be providing updates on the number of people repatriated.

Many Britons told of “traumatic” and “miserable” experiences upon arriving home.

A family from Dorset were forced to sleep at a primary school on the island after ash began falling on the outdoor furniture at the villa where they were staying.

Meanwhile, a newlywed couple spending their honeymoon on Rhodes said they were taken out of their hotel amid “intense” smoke and the sound of a child screaming “I don’t want to die”.