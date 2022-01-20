Satellite images show 4,000km-long Saharan dust cloud across Atlantic Ocean
Forecasters say storm could stretch as far as Iceland
Images from space have captured the massive scale of a Saharan dust storm billowing out over the Atlantic Ocean.
The dust plume extends 4,000km (2,500 miles) from the coast of Mauritiania in Western Africa up to Ireland.
Pictures of the storm have been captured by Copernicus, the European Union's earth observation satellite.
The Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (Cams) forecast that the dust would recirculate towards northwest Europe and the North Sea in the coming days.
The dust could reach as far as Iceland nearly 5,000 miles away, forecasters said.
Last year, a Saharan dust storm which travelled over the Mediterranean sea had an impact on air quality in southern European cities including Barcelona and Marseille.
The US government agency National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) tracks the movement of Saharan dust over the Atlantic throughout the year.
It said the phenomenon is caused by the Saharan Air Layer, a mass of dry air that forms over the desert throughout the year.
The dust is more well known for travelling west over the Atlantic but sometimes travels north towards Europe.
In summer 2020, a dust cloud was so huge it was dubbed “Godzilla” after winds swept nearly 24 tons from the Sahara to North and South America.
The dust can be harmful to humans as the fine particles can affect the respiratory system but it has been known to benefit plant life.
The NOAA said the dust storms bring minerals such as phosphorus that support soil health as far away as the Amazon rainforest. It said they can also suppress tropical storm development during hurricane season.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies