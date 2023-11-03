Winds from Storm Ciaran cause raging wildfire near Valencia

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Independent Climate email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Strong winds from Storm Ciaran fanned a wildfire that raged near the coastal town of Gandia in Valencia on Thursday, 2 November, forcing the evacuation of at least 350 people according to authorities.

The wind hampered efforts to tackle the blaze from the air, with more than 34 crews deployed to extinguish the fire near the village of Montichelvo, emergency services said.

Firefighters from the entire region have been drafted in to help and assistance has been requested from the Military Emergency Unit, Valencia’s regional government said.