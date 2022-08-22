Sylvester Stallone, Kevin Hart, Kim Kardashian among biggest names in water waste, says report
Some of entertainment’s biggest stars, including Sylvester Stallone, Kevin Hart, and Kim and Kourtney Kardashian have been named among the worst wasters of water in their exclusive California neighbourhoods, according to a report.
The celebrities, who live in the star-studded Calabasas and Hidden Hills areas outside Los Angeles, are among more than 2,000 customers who have been issued “notices of exceedance” by the Las Virgenes Municipal Water District.
That means that their properties have used more than 150 per cent of their monthly water budgets at least four times since the agency declared a drought emergency at the end of 202, reports The Los Angeles Times.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies