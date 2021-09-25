Prince Charles launches climate change channel on Amazon Prime

The Prince of Wales has launched a television channel on Amazon Prime that is dedicated to promoting programmes about the climate crisis.

RE:TV, as the channel is called, will highlight projects from across the globe as chosen by Prince Charles with the aim of promoting a more environmentally friendly planet.

The channel will feature both new and old films, covering topics such as sustainable fashion, coffee production, innovation and the environment as a whole.

“I’ve spent a lot of my lifetime trying to engage people and businesses with the issues and solutions of the climate crisis,” said Prince Charles

“RE:TV was therefore set up with the aim of capturing the will and imagination of humanity and to champion the most inspiring solutions for sustainability from around the world.”

Charles is a staunch advocate for taking action against the climate crisis, having launched a new charter earlier this year in order to promote sustainable practices within the private business sector.

The Terra Carta charter sets out a ten-point action plan for businesses as part of a recovery plan designed to drastically improve the carbon footprint of businesses by 2030.

Designed by former Chief Design Officer at Apple, Sir Jony Ive, the Terra Carta comes as part of the Sustainable Markets Initiative that was launched by Prince Charles in January 2020 at the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting in Davos.

Speaking at the One Planet Summit that took place in January 2021, Prince Charles commented: “Today, I am making an urgent appeal to leaders, from all sectors and from around the world to give their support to this ‘Terra Carta’ – to bring prosperity into harmony with Nature, People and Planet over the coming decade.

“I can only encourage, in particular, those in industry and finance to provide practical leadership to this common project, as only they are able to mobilize the innovation, scale and resources that are required to transform our global economy.”