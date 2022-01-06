How far have luxury brands come in terms of sustainable beauty?

Chanel has officially launched its first sustainable beauty range, No.1 de Chanel.

The French fashion house’s new collection has been created with a circular focus in mind, with the brand claiming every aspect of the production process is eco-friendly. Natural ingredients make up 97 per cent of the formulations and 80 per cent of the packaging is made from recyclable glass.

Released this week, the range has been hailed by the century-old brand as a “new generation of beauty” and includes skincare, makeup and a fragrance mist. “At the heart of this new holistic, environmentally conscious, anti-ageing line is red camellia extract and its unique revitalising power,” a statement on Chanel’s website reads.