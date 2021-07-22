What to order from Deliveroo if you’re a vegan

Online food delivery company Deliveroo announced a record increase in demand for vegan food in January this year, with orders of plant-based dishes up 163 per cent on the previous year.

The app also claims to have seen the number of vegan restaurants signing up more than double in the last year alone, meaning more choice for plant-powered customers.

And with policy institute Chatham House concluding in a February report that a plant-based diet is the best thing we can do to prevent damage to global wildlife, there’s no better time to branch out and discover the wealth of mouth-watering vegan food available.

We’ve selected some of the best things to order from Deliveroo, whether you’re self-isolating or simply in search of a delicious vegan feast.

National

Wagamama

With a commitment to making 50 per cent of their menu meat-free by the end of 2021, Wagamama are an excellent choice for plant-powered eaters. The restaurant offers an impressive selection of dishes for vegans, including a vegan version of their bestselling katsu curry, a vegan pad thai and yaki soba udon noodle dish.

wagamama.com

Smashburger

Finalists in the 2021 National Burger Awards, Smashburger offers a range of vegan burgers, chips and sides in multiple locations across the country, including Brighton, Newcastle, Bath, Glasgow and Milton Keynes.

smashburger.co.uk

PizzaExpress

The high street stalwart offers a good selection of vegan starters, mains and desserts, including their classic dough balls, pizzas and a chocolate and amaretto parfait.

pizzaexpress.com

Go Falafel

With branches in Liverpool, London and Manchester, this popular 100 per cent vegan falafel outlet is a hit with plant-powered customers, with a range of wraps, salads, juices and smoothies.

gofalafel.co.uk

Nando’s

The home of peri peri chicken might not be the first place vegans might think about for a vegan meal, but the chicken chain also offers a selection of plant-based food. The Great Imitator Burger contains its award-winning vegan mayonnaise, but note that the wrap and baste contain shellac.

nandos.co.uk

Regional

Deliveroo reported in January that the cities with the most vegan orders per capita over the past year were Brighton, Bristol, Edinburgh, London and Manchester. We’ve rounded up some of the best offerings on the app in these cities for vegan eaters.

Brighton

Moshimo Vegan

This Japanese restaurant serves up vegan sushi, Japanese tapas and authentically cooked dishes for vegans – and was awarded a PETA “Proggy” (short for “progress”) award for their distinctive creations.

moshimo.co.uk

Really Happy Chicken

Brighton’s first vegan fried chicken shop offers plenty of vegan options, including wings, burgers, mac ‘n’ cheese, wraps and desserts.

reallyhappychicken.com

Bristol

Purezza

With restaurants in Bristol, Brighton, London and Manchester, this award-winning vegan pizza company claims to be the UK’s first vegan pizza outlet. Established in 2015, and seemingly taking inspiration from Friends episode titles, favourite dishes on Deliveroo include The One and Only Parmigiana Party, The One with the Truffle, and The One With All the Seasons.

purezza.co.uk

Cheung’s Vegan Kitchen

While the exterior of Cheung’s takeaway restaurant may appear unassuming, its interior holds a veritable plethora of vegan food, including crispy aromatic vegan duck, popcorn tofu, chilli vegan beef with black bean sauce and sweet and sour vegan chicken.

facebook.com/cheungsvegankitchen

Edinburgh

Seeds for the Soul

This 100 per cent vegan eatery offers a whole host of vegan treats, including vegan breakfasts, burgers, hot dogs, bowls, wraps – and even offers vegan beers and wines

London

Mildred’s

The OG of plant-based food, Mildred’s has been serving up delicious vegan and vegetarian food in London since 1988, so you know you’re in safe hands. As well as having four branches throughout the city, popular dishes on Deliveroo include a Korean Fried Chick’n Burger, Tempeh Poke Bowl and Kiri Hodi Sweet Potato Curry.

mildreds.co.uk

Halo Burger

The UK’s first 100 per cent plant-based bleeding burger isn’t for everyone, but it’s a good bet for those seeking an authentic faux meat burger experience. Their range of burgers are the major draw here, with faux chicken nuggets and fries making up a great vegan fast food experience.

haloburger.co.uk

The Hogless Roast

As finalists in the 2020 British Street Food Awards, the Hogless Roast describes itself as the UK’s only 100 per cent vegan hog roast. While it might be the height of summer now, colder days aren’t far away, so it might be worth bookmarking this when you fancy a mega feed. As well as their 48-hour marinated smokey plant-based protein roast, they also offer vegan mac ‘n’ cheese, dirty hash browns and a selection of puddings.

thehoglessroast.com

Manchester

Bundobust

With branches in Leeds, Manchester and Liverpool, this Indian street food establishment specialises in vegan and vegetarian treats, including bhajis, tarka dhal, chole saag and the unique raghda pethis – an northern/Indian hybrid mushy pea and potato cake.

bundobust.com