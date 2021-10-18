Last night, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge launched the inaugural Earthshot Prize Awards, celebrating some of the world’s best sustainable innovations.

Prince William and Kate Middleton asked guests attending the awards to “consider the environment when choosing their outfit” and the royal pair led by example.

Kate donned a lilac Alexander McQueen dress that she previously wore in 2011, while William followed suit, re-wearing a dark green velvet blazer he wore for a charity gala in 2019 which he paired with 20-year-old trousers.

Prince William and Kate Middleton both wore recycled outfits (Joe Maher/Getty)

Harry Potter star, Emma Watson also walked the green carpet, wearing an outfit made of 10 recycled dresses from Oxfam.

Emma Watson’s outfit was made from 10 recycled dresses (Joe Maher/Getty)

Dame Emma Thompson jumped on the recycling outfit trend, re-wearing the same blue suit and white trainer look that she wore in 2018 when she received her damehood.

Dame Emma Thompson looked stylish in a blue suit and white trainers (Joe Maher/Getty)

BBC Radio 1 presenter, Clara Amfo stunned in an all-white suit with colourful patches. Amfo said at the awards: ​​"It’s all about thinking differently, it is also about remembering how we used to live - we never used to live like this. We’ve only been mad for about 60 years.

“If we had shown my parents how people live, how they will wander down the streets with a coffee cup and immediately throw it away, eat throwaway, everything throwaway, they would’ve gone ‘what’s going on.’”

Clara Amfo said helping the environment is all about “thinking differently" (Joe Maher/Getty)

Other famous faces at the awards included Dermot O’Leary, Sir David Attenborough, footballer Mo Salah and Ed Sheeran who wore a burnt orange jacket during his ceremony performance.

Ed Sheeran performed his new single “Visiting Hours” during the Earthshot Prize ceremony (Yui Mok/Getty)

The awards look to honour five winners each year whose innovations and sustainable solutions help the environment.

Each winner received £1 million in prize money, funded by the Royal Foundation, and they also receive a “global network of support” to help actualise these innovations.

The winners of the Earthshot Prize for 2021 included a restoration project from Costa Rica; air cleaning technology from India; a sustainable coral farming project in the Bahamas; a food waste hub in Milan and a renewable energy project across Thailand, Germany and Italy.