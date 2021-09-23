More than one in five children are vegan or want to be, new study suggests

More than 20 per cent of children in the UK are already vegan or would like to be, according to a new survey.

A poll commissioned by BBC Good Food found that eight per cent of children aged five to 16 are already following a vegan diet, while 15 per cent said they would like to be vegan.

It reported that 13 percent of children are vegetarian, and a further 21 per cent would like to be vegetarian.

The study also found that 44 per cent of children would like there to be no plastic packaging on food in 10 years’ time but only 37 per cent think this will actually happen.

“It was fascinating to survey children’s eating habits, behaviours and opinions around food,” says Christine Hayes, the editor of BBC Good Food.

“The findings are revelatory and show that far from being fussy eaters, children want to take over the nation’s kitchens – baking and preparing meals, trying different kinds of foods.

“They are passionate about exploring alternative diets and methods of food production that could be more sustainable for the planet.”

The poll was conducted by Censuswide and surveyed 1,004 children aged five to 16 in July and August 2021.

The findings come after a recent study at King’s College London suggested that children on vegan diets have a healthier cardiovascular profile and less body fat than their omnivore peers, but the diets may affect growth, bone mineral content and micronutrient status.

Earlier this year, a report by the Chatham House thinktank said that opting for a plant-based diet is the best thing we can do to prevent climate change damage.

It also suggested that changes to food production could tackle the ill health that affects three billion people globally, who either have too little to eat or are overweight or obese.