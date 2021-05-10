MADE announces scheme to rehome second-hand furniture and homewares

Homeware brand MADE has announced a new zero-waste initiative, allowing customers to give their used furniture a new home.

The homeware and furniture brand has partnered with global giving platform Geev to help customers find a second home for preloved furniture and homewares.

The initiative is part of MADE’s long-term commitment to sustainability, as it aims to become a “truly circular” business and minimise its social and environmental impact.

Customers buying new products on MADE can now use a channel created by the company to post ads for unwanted furniture they have to give away, which will be shared on Geev’s platform to help find it a second home.

MADE pledges to then donate 10 per cent of the value of the new purchase to one of five national charities, which customers can choose at checkout. The charities include Groundwork, Centre Point, Akt, Kids Out and Wonder Foundation.

The company hopes the scheme will help reduce waste and “strengthen community connection by offering the opportunity to enjoy each other’s preloved pieces”.

Geev is an online platform that connects people wanting to donate their unwanted items, including food, clothing, furniture and homeware, to others in their neighbourhood. It has more than 2.8 million users globally and has seen nearly nine million products rehomed since 2017.

The scheme is similar to one announced by IKEA last week, who launched a furniture buy-back scheme and partnership with Gumtree to help customers rehome unwanted items.

Philippe Chainieux, CEO of MADE, said: “The launch of our sustainability commitment marks an exciting milestone for MADE, as we look to build a truly circular and responsible business that has a positive impact on its communities and the planet.

“Our partnership with Geev is a significant first step in tackling the end of life of products. This is a key issue for our sector and we know how important it is to our customers.

“We believe our giveaway initiative with Geev provides a simple and easy-to-use tool to help customers further the life of their preloved items and support their local communities, while lessening their impact on the planet.”

Hakim Baka, co-founder of Geev, added: “This partnership marks a key step in our evolution to make donations the go-to zero-waste solution on a large scale, offering a local and efficient option for consumers who wish to give a second life to objects they don’t need anymore.

“In the longer term, our objective is to continue to make Geev available to other e-commerce players as a take-back solution, supporting them on their sustainability journey.”

MADE’s other sustainability pledges include ensuring 100 per cent of timber and textiles used in its products come from sustainable sources by 2025, as well as committing to using 100 per cent recycled or recyclable packaging.