Made In Chelsea star launches vegan restaurant

Made in Chelsea star Verity Bowditch has opened a vegan restaurant in north London called Clean Kitchen.

The restaurant is the result of the reality TV star’s partnership with former YouTube star, Michael Pearce.

The business has grown from being a delivery-only kitchen in Brighton that served a mix of plant-based burgers, paninis and acai bowls, to running delivery locations around London and launching its first permanent site.

Writing on Instagram, Bowditch, who is vegan herself, described Clean Kitchen as not just a vegan restaurant, but as a “restaurant where everything in it just happens to be vegan”.

The menu features everything from “chickn katsu bowls” and “bacon mac n cheese” to “chickn caeser salad” and “oreo peanut” milkshakes.

The 25-year-old TV star has previously explained that she’s always “been a huge advocate for animal welfare”.

Writing for Closer, she said she had been raised vegetarian from birth.

“I remember visiting a dairy farm near me when I was younger and seeing cows being milked, and it just didn’t sit right with me,” she recalled.

“As I got older, I decided to educate myself on the benefits of a vegan diet and, two years ago, I decided to go vegan – and I haven’t looked back!”

Bowditch went on to explain how much better being vegan has made her feel.

“I’ve honestly felt amazing for it and I have so much more energy. It feels good knowing that I’m not negatively impacting the environment, too.

“If everyone became vegan, we wouldn’t have to worry about climate change half as much, because it would stop so much rainforest being destroyed by companies rearing cattle around the world.”

Scientists are split on the environmental benefits of veganism, with some arguing that it’s the “single biggest way” people can reduce their carbon footprint due to the amount of greenhouse gases animal agriculture releases into the atmosphere.

Others, meanwhile, argue that the way some popular vegan foods are grown produced, such as avocado and soya, pose more of a threat to the planet than people may think.