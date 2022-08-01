Morrisons launches ‘carbon-neutral’ eggs from hens fed on insects

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morrisons has launched a line of “carbon-neutral” eggs from hens fed on insect-based feed.

The eggs are being marketed as “planet-friendly” by the supermarket and are part of its drive to be directly supplied by zero emission British farms by 2030.

The news comes after Morrisons announced in December 2021 that it will reduce soya feed at 10 of its egg farms, replacing it with peas, sunflower seeds and isnects reared on food waste.

The food waste comes directly from Morrisons’ own bakeries and its fruit and vegetable sites.

The supermarket estimated that reducing soya from the hens’ diets could remove 5,737 tonnes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and save 56 hectares of south American land from deforestation per year.

The move will also reduce transport pollution from shipping the feed.

Morrisons said the change will have no negative impact on the quality, shelf life or taste of the eggs as insects are a natural part of chickens’ ancestral diet.

The eggs’ carbon-neutral status has been verified by researchers at the University of Cambridge, which looked at the production of the eggs, the insect growing unit, the transport of food waste and the sourcing of locally grown grain.

Ian Bamford, the commercial director of the Centre for Industrial Sustainability at the University of Cambridge, commented: “It was clear that the mitigation actions that had been put in place by the first farm to produce carbon-neutral eggs enabled them to meet that goal.”

The farm also has a large wind turbine and solar panels. A fifth of its land is also planted with trees to offset any remaining omissions.

The supermarket has also committed to selling carbon-neutral beef by 2025.

Sophie Throup, head of agriculture at Morrisons, commented: “We know our customers consider the environmental impact of the food they eat and want affordable zero emission produce.

“Eggs are a regular weekly purchase for most households and so we’re thrilled that, after 18 months of hard work with our farmers, these eggs are finally hitting our shelves.”

The free-range, carbon-neutral eggs will initially be available in 50 stores across Yorkshire, and the supermarket’s “lower environmental impact store” in Little Clacton, Essex.

The eggs are priced at 30p each, or £1.50 for a pack of six.