(Getty Images)

Decline in plastic bag use is driven by money not climate crisis, study suggests

‘Environmental concerns didn’t predict consumption at all,’ say researchers

Olivia Petter
Monday 27 December 2021 22:45
Comments

The decline in plastic bag usage in recent years is fueled by a desire to save our pennies as opposed to the planet, a new study has suggested.

According to new research conducted by Nottingham University Business School’s N/LAB analytics centre, which looked at data on more than 10,000 consumers, shoppers who are shunning plastic bags on their supermarket shops are not at all influenced by the climate crisis.

All retailers in the UK are required to legally charge 10p per bag.

The study was conducted by looking at loyalty card transactions and examined the psychological and demographic predictors of single-use bag purchases.

It found that the most likely people to purchase plastic bags are younger shoppers who are often male and less frugal - however, their environmental concerns did not impact their decision at all.

Recommended

The consumers also participated in a questionnaire that examined their shopping habits and their reasons behind them. It also asked about their environmental concerns.

The responses were then linked to their purchasing data, where it was then paired with a machine-learning algorithm to determine the factors that actually predict their plastic bag-buying behaviour.

The results indicated that shoppers who didn’t purchase plastic bags were more concerned with the 10p price than the planet.

Dr Gavin Smith, an associate professor in analytics, said: “We expected our findings would show infrequent bag-buyers are at least partly motivated by a desire to save money.

“But what we didn’t expect, not least given environmentalism’s role in underpinning the levy on plastic bags, was that environmental concerns wouldn’t predict consumption at all.

“This suggests future campaigns to further reduce plastic bag consumption might benefit from different messaging. It’s a matter of understanding whom to target, how and when.”

Study co-author Dr James Goulding, N/LAB’s associate director, added: “Until now very little was known about the people who still regularly buy plastic bags - or those who don’t.

“Previous research has tended to focus exclusively on consumers’ personalities or motivations not, crucially, on whether an individual’s beliefs actually translate into action in the real world.

Recommended

“Our approach recognises that people today leave in their wake a substantial amount of data that can help do social good and shed significant light on how they really behave in practice.”

Additional reporting by PA

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in