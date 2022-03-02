Elizabethan mansion to be site of first Platinum Jubilee Wood

The grounds of a 16th century Elizabethan mansion has been confirmed as the site of the first 70–acre wood planted to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee later this year.

Burghley House in Stamford, Lincolnshire, will be the location of a new green space to mark the Queen’s 70-year reign as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC) initiative.

The stately home, set in a 300-acre deer park landscaped by “Capability” Brown, was built by William Cecil, Lord High Treasurer to Elizabeth I.

The new woodland will add to the 60-acre Diamond Jubilee Wood, created by the estate with the Woodland Trust in 2012.

Now, the Woodland Trust is encouraging landowners to help establish up to 70 Platinum Jubilee woods as part of the QGC initiative which invites people across the UK to “plant a tree for the Jubilee”.

All of the new trees planted across the UK will be logged on an interactive map.

The QGC said the best time to plant a tree and optimise its chance of flourishing is between October and March.

It has encouraged participants to plan before they plant and ask local experts for advice on which species of tree will thrive in their area.

“It is important to think about the size and spread of the trees and how you will use the site as the trees grow. There are many different varieties of trees, all of which have different characteristics, purposes and needs (soil, water, nutrients),” the QGC said.

The Woodland Trust, a leading delivery partner of the Queen's Green Canopy, is offering advice and support for landowners to create 70-acre woodlands as part of the celebrations.

Dr Darren Moorcroft, chief executive of the Woodland Trust, said: “We are thrilled that such a prestigious venue as Burghley House has chosen to spearhead the celebration.

“We want this to encourage other landowners to come forward and get involved in this exciting and ambitious initiative.”

Establishing up to 70 Platinum Jubilee woods supports the trust's long-term large-scale woodland creation aims and will help fight the climate and nature crises, by locking up carbon and providing habitats for wildlife, the charity said.

Burghley Estate head forester Peter Glassey said: “I love planting trees and the Queen's Green Canopy is a wonderful vehicle to provide a lasting legacy of Her Majesty's reign.

”But it is also a recognition of the importance trees and woodlands play in trying to address many of the issues affecting the UK and the world.

“We wish to plant more woodland to help mitigate the loss of our existing woods and plant with a more resilient species mix which will grow and fill the landscape for the next 200 years,” he said.

Queen's Green Canopy chief executive Dan Rex said the Platinum Jubilee woods would combine with those planted for the Diamond Jubilee to be a “truly wonderful legacy” for the nation.

He said: “The establishment of up to 70 Platinum Jubilee woods will be an exceptional contribution to the Queen's Green Canopy, and it is entirely fitting that the first wood will be planted at Burghley House, with its historic royal connections.”