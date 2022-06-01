My Carbon Footprint: Fifa vs farming
Carbon neutral you say? So what’s changed, asks Kate Hughes
So, the 2022 World Cup’s claim to be the first carbon neutral event of its kind is the result of “creative accounting” and ignoring major sources of emissions according to a new report. And everybody’s surprised.
Or perhaps nobody is.
The organisers of the gargantuan Fifa event in Qatar describe the Carbon Market Watch findings as “speculative and inaccurate”.
