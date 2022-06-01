My Carbon Footprint: Fifa vs farming

Carbon neutral you say? So what’s changed, asks Kate Hughes

Wednesday 01 June 2022 16:28
<p>Organisers of the Qatar World Cup describe the Carbon Market Watch findings as ‘speculative and inaccurate’ </p>

(PA Wire)

So, the 2022 World Cup’s claim to be the first carbon neutral event of its kind is the result of “creative accounting” and ignoring major sources of emissions according to a new report. And everybody’s surprised.

Or perhaps nobody is.

The organisers of the gargantuan Fifa event in Qatar describe the Carbon Market Watch findings as “speculative and inaccurate”.

