Households stand to save £3,360 in a decade if they switch to more energy-efficient appliances, research from Which? has found.

The consumer watchdog said consumers could save £336 a year by choosing the most energy-efficient tumble dryers, washing machines, fridge freezers, ovens, and dishwashers, which collectively cost £154 to run.

In contrast, the least efficient models of such appliances would collectively cost £490 a year to run.

Using energy cost data from independent lab testing, Which? revealed big differences between the efficiency of A-rated machines, and found that in some cases, B and C-rated machines could cost less to run.

Although some appliances may be more expensive to buy upfront, their lower running costs means they are cheaper over the average product’s lifetime.

The consumer champion tested the Hoover HL V10LG-80, “the most energy-hungry” tumble dryer which costs £260 against the Miele TCB140 WP, which costs £800 but is the most energy-efficient tumble dryer.

Despite the Miele tumble dryer costing much more upfront, the appliance costs only £29 to run each year, drying around three loads a week, compared to £135 a year for the Hoover model.

Over the course of the appliance’s lifetimes, Which? found that consumers would save £1,580 if they chose the Miele model due to its lower running costs.

Another category in which consumers could make big savings was washing machines, potentially saving £55 a year if they choose a more energy-efficient one. For example, the most efficient washing machine model tested, the Ebac AWM74D2H costs £15 per year to run, while the least efficient model, the Haier HW100-B14876, costs significantly more to run at £70 annually.

Which? advises consumers who are keen to cut their energy bills to use its running cost tools to check how energy-efficient appliances are before purchasing them.

Lisa Barber, Home Products and Services editor at Which?, said: “Choosing the right appliances for your home could cut hundreds of pounds a year from your energy bills and reduce your environmental impact.

“This is crucial at a time when most of us are already facing higher energy bills and having to tighten the purse strings.

“Which?’s running cost tools allow consumers to easily compare the energy efficiency of popular household appliances – helping them buy better and choose the best product in the long run.”