Scottish crab and lobster are among some of the fish consumers are being urged to avoid eating by the Marine Conservation Society (MCS) in its updated “Good Fish Guide”.

The Good Fish Guide is a traffic light system which ranks the sustainability of seafood. Green is the “best choice”, amber is “OK to eat but improvements are needed”, and red indicates “fish to avoid”.

The latest guide assessed 656 species and areas where they were caught, with 148 now on the best choice list, but 161 rated as seafood to avoid.