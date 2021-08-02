Selfridges launch wedding dress rental boutique for eco-conscious brides

Selfridges has launched a new rental boutique platform aimed at renting pre-loved and vintage wedding outfits and accessories to brides, grooms and wedding guests as part of the company’s sustainability commitments.

The new boutique platform, called RESELLFRIDGES, will give customers access to “rare, pre-loved products from iconic brands in-store and online”, said the department store.

Customers getting ready for a wedding will be able to rent anything from designer dresses to up cycled menswear suits, to vintage wedding rings and accessories.

Selfridges will put the new concept boutique on centre stage at the Corner Shop destination on Oxford Street for five weeks from Monday. Upcycling and repair services will also be offered through The Restory so that customers can bring in broken or old handbags and shoes to be fixed and updated.

The department store will also launch a physical space for a service called RETURE, which “can upcycle, reconstruct or refashion any item into something special – whether it’s grandma’s wedding dress or a vintage suit.

Prices for renting designer womenswear, menswear and accessories from RESELLFRIDGES start at £20 for four days. The specially-curated vintage edits are created by ReSee, Rokit Vintage and Vout Vintage, and will also feature a collection from Mon Vintage with brands such as Alexander McQueen, Yves Saint Laurent and Alaïa.

(Selfridges)

Demand for rental fashion and wedding dresses has surged this year, encouraged by figures such as Carrie Symonds, wife of prime minister Boris Johnson. Symonds wore an ivory tulle and silk gown by Greek designer Christos Costarellos, which she rented for just £45.

Sebastian Manes, executive buying and merchandising director, said in a statement: “This year more than ever, our customers are being considered in how they live and shop and weddings are no exception.

“As we continue exploring circular models through Project Earth, we’re excited to bring a unique experience to Selfridges for brides, grooms and guests looking to celebrate weddings in a more earth-conscious way.”

He added that the new platform aims to become “the destination for planet-positive weddings this summer”.

It comes after the launch of Weddings at Selfridges, which saw the department store being granted a licence to host weddings earlier this year.