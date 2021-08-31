Oxfam has enlisted the help of Sienna Miller to help raise awareness about the harmful effects of fast fashion in a new campaign.

The Factory Girl actor is the face of the charity’s 2021 #SecondHandSeptember campaign, which will encourage consumers to only buy second-hand clothing for a whole month.

Ahead of the campaign’s launch on Wednesday, Miller has been photographed in a variety of striking outfits featuring a lime-green platform heel and a silk ruffle-trim dress.

In one image, she’s dressed in mid-wash straight blue jeans and a white shirt, worn under a faux fur leopard print coat. Her blonde hair is tousled into loose curls, while a pair of black high-heels complete the look.

In another, she wears a maxi lime green dress, paired with platform heels of the same colour. To add an additional pop of colour, she wears red lipstick and carries a large leopard print clutch bag.

Sienna Miller is the face of Oxfam’s new campaign (Tom Craig/Oxfam)

All of the garments worn by Miller will be available to buy in the charity’s new pop-up shop in Selfridges, London.

“I am delighted to be the face of Oxfam’s Second Hand September to help draw attention to how choosing second-hand fashion can be kinder for our planet.

“These small changes can make a huge difference. And rooting around in a charity shop is like hunting for treasure. Be a Magpie!” Miller said.

The pop-up shop will also sell vintage items such as heritage tweed and sheepskin coats, velvet dresses and punk-era inspired clothing from the 1980s.

Sienna Miller for Oxfam’s new campaign (Tom Craig/Oxfam)

The campaign comes ahead of COP26 – the UN’s 2021 Climate Change conference – which will take place in Glasgow in November.

One key discussion at the conference will be sustainability, including how to encourage sustainable behaviour amongst the population, and increase the sustainability of supply chains.

According to Oxfam, 13 million items of clothing a week are sent to landfill, while the textile industry accounts for up to 10 per cent of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions.

Additionally, The World Bank found that approximately 20 per cent of worldwide wastewater comes from fabric dyeing and treatment.

Danny Sriskandarajah, chief executive of Oxfam GB, said shopping second-hand from charities can help “slow down fashion”.

“The climate crisis is already wreaking havoc on people’s lives with extreme weather events that are destroying homes and harvests.

“Choosing second-hand is one way we can leave a lighter footprint on the planet while sending a message to retailers that we want them to slow down fashion. By shopping at Oxfam, you’re also raising money to help some of the world’s poorest people cope with the impacts of climate change,” he said.