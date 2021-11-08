Stella McCartney tells Cop26 the future of fashion ‘looks bleak’

British fashion designer Stella McCartney has called on world leaders to introduce new laws and policies to help regulate and reduce the fast fashion industry’s contribution to the climate crisis.

“The future of fashion looks bleak unless we step up,” she told an audience at Cop26 on Monday 8 November, where she was speaking at The New York Times’ Climate Hub.

McCartney said that during discussions with world leaders at the G7 Summit in summer, she had noticed that their focus was largely on how to regulate areas with obvious polluters, such as the automotive and aviation industries.