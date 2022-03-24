My carbon footprint
The battle of the briefs
Recycled materials? Organic cotton? Something else? Searching for eco-friendly undies is giving Kate Hughes a headache – but at least she has an excuse not to go for a run
Pants. I need pants. The whole family does. And in my case, what one Yorkshire farmer mate refers to as over-the-shoulder-boulder-holders. Beautiful.
Undies in general, though. They’re one of the very few things we don’t buy second hand (along with mattresses. And lightbulbs. Secondhand lightbulbs, as we know, aren’t a thing.)
We’ve gone as long as is decent, also flouting the entirely preposterous notion that you have to replace bras every six to twelve months. No chance.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies