All remaining lockdown restrictions in England have eased, which means people are no longer being urged to work from home if they are able to.

But the lifting of the work-from-home order comes amid a heatwave, with temperatures soaring to 31.6C on the hottest day of the year on Sunday.

How hot does it need to be before workers should be sent home by their employers?

Here’s everything you need to know:

The guidance on workplace temperatures

Employers have a legal obligation to ensure that the temperature in the workplace is “reasonable”, as outlined by the Workplace (Health, Safety and Welfare) Regulations 1992.

Not only do they have a responsibility to maintain a suitable temperature for their employees, but it’s also their duty to ensure that the air is clean and fresh.

Recommended Heatwave could prompt record UK temperatures as health warnings issued

While there isn’t a maximum temperature for the workplace as laid out by the government, efforts have been made in the past to put one into place.

In 2006, the Trades Union Congress (TUC) released a briefing that highlighted the temperatures that it believes should be maintained in various workplaces as a matter of health and safety.

The TUC stated that it believes a maximum temperature of 30C should be set by employers, with a maximum of 27C put into place for those doing strenuous work.

The TUC added that employers should still aim to keep temperatures below 24C and note if employees express discomfort over the temperature.

The Chartered Institute of Building Services Engineers recommends a working temperature of 13C for those undertaking heavy work in factories; 16C for those doing light work in factories; 18C for those working in hospital wards and shops; and 20C for those working in offices and dining rooms.

The government has stated its recommended minimum temperatures for employees, with the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) recommending a minimum temperature of 16C for workers and 13C for those carrying out manual work under its Approved Code of Practice.

Despite the fact that a maximum temperature in the workplace hasn’t become legalised in the UK, there are measures that employees can utilise if they’re of the opinion that their workplace has become too hot to handle.

What to do if your workplace is too hot

The government recommends that employees speak to their bosses if the temperature in their workplace is uncomfortable.

According to the Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration Service (ACAS), employers should carry out a risk assessment for the health and safety of their workers in order to determine whether the workplace is a safe environment in which to work.

The HSE states that employers must take six factors into account when assessing whether their workplace is a safe.

These factors are: air temperature, radiant temperature, air velocity, humidity, what clothing they wear and the average rate at which they work.

The HSE has created a thermal comfort checklist, which it recommends employers ask employees to fill out in order to determine whether they're experiencing thermal discomfort.

Getting to sleep in a heatwave: Top tips Show all 20 1 /20 Getting to sleep in a heatwave: Top tips Getting to sleep in a heatwave: Top tips Don't eat too much protein Make sure you’re not eating too much protein as this can actually heat your body up by boosting your metabolic rate, according to sleep expert Dave Gibson Getty Getting to sleep in a heatwave: Top tips Freeze your sheets Put your bedding in the freezer for a couple of minutes (put it in a plastic bag first though). If you don’t have much room in your fridge or freezer, even just your pillowcase or PJs will help Getty Getting to sleep in a heatwave: Top tips Keep your windows closed in the day Contrary to popular belief, Gibson says we should keep windows closed during the day to keep the house cooler. Keep the curtains closed too Getty Getting to sleep in a heatwave: Top tips Freezing fan Put a pan or bottles full of ice in front of a fan to cool the air Getty Getting to sleep in a heatwave: Top tips Wet your bed clothes Sleep in cool, wet socks or even a damp T-shirt Getty Getting to sleep in a heatwave: Top tips Excercise in the morning Exercise in the morning rather than evening to stop your body getting too hot Getty Getting to sleep in a heatwave: Top tips Cold water bottle Fill a hot water bottle with iced water and place on the ‘cooling points’ of your body: knees, ankles, wrists, neck, groin and elbows. You can also fill a hot water bottle with cool water, freeze it and take it to bed with you Getty Getting to sleep in a heatwave: Top tips Hot food cools through sweating Eat spicy food, but at least three hours before bed - it can make you sweat which cools the body down Getty Getting to sleep in a heatwave: Top tips Sleep apart Sleep in a separate bed from your partner - two bodies = twice the body heat Getty Getting to sleep in a heatwave: Top tips Lukewarm showers Keep your evening shower tepid to lower your body temperature. Don’t have a freezing cold one though, as your body will react to the sudden change in temperature by preserving heat Getty Getting to sleep in a heatwave: Top tips Cold perfume Fill an empty perfume bottle with chilled water and keep it by your bedside, spray on your face, back of your neck, and back of your knees to cool down Getty Getting to sleep in a heatwave: Top tips Sleep on the ground floor Sleep downstairs if you can as heat rises Getty Getting to sleep in a heatwave: Top tips Stay sensibly hydrated Drink water regularly during the day, but not too much at night. About ½ pint before bed will be enough to keep you hydrated and prevent you from having to get up and go to the loo Getty Getting to sleep in a heatwave: Top tips Switch off Turn off all electrical devices in the bedroom as these emit heat. Switch off sockets too Getty Getting to sleep in a heatwave: Top tips Expose your feet Keep your feet cool, either by keeping them outside the covers or resting on an ice pack Getty Getting to sleep in a heatwave: Top tips Cool down with aftersun Moisturise before bed with an aloe vera based aftersun cream, ideally kept in the fridge Getty Getting to sleep in a heatwave: Top tips Strictly cotton pyjamas and sheets Use cotton pyjamas and thin, pure cotton sheets for your bed - high quality cotton is the ideal bedding material to sleep between to stay cool as it’s most breathable Getty Getting to sleep in a heatwave: Top tips Head relief If you wake up in the night, rub a menthol stick on your forehead to help cool down, Dr Ramlakhan recommends Amazon Getting to sleep in a heatwave: Top tips Flannel in the fridge Place a wet flannel in the fridge for an hour or so before you go to bed, and rest this on your forehead as you drift off Getty Getting to sleep in a heatwave: Top tips Cool your wrists Rinse your wrists and feet with cold water before getting into bed Getty

If a worker ticks two or more of the "yes" options on the checklist, then they could be at risk of thermal discomfort.

In this case, employers may need to carry out a more detailed risk assessment of the workplace.

It is ultimately up to the employer to decide whether the circumstances aren’t suitable for work.

However, it also depends on what kind of environment you work in.

If working outdoors, it’s the employer’s responsibility to introduce rest breaks for their workers and encourage them to hydrate regularly.

Furthermore, for those who typically wear business clothes to work, adopting a more casual dress code could prove essential for the overall wellbeing of employees.

Here are some measures that employees can put into place to keep workplaces as cool as possible:

Insulate exposed pipes that can become hot.

Shade windows.

Move workstations away from areas that are exposed to the sun or frequently become hot.

Provide air conditioning or fans for employees.

Provide thermometers so that workers can keep an eye on the temperature.

Rotate workers if certain individuals are forced to cope with uncomfortable temperatures for prolonged periods of time.

For all the latest news on the UK weather, click here.