Climate activists from the youth-led Sunrise Movement have been arrested during a protest on the property of Texas Senator Ted Cruz, the group said Monday.

Eight demonstrators were arrested on the lawn of the Republican’s home. Pictures released by the climate activist group showed young people being led away in handcuffs.

Activists under the banner “Generation on Fire” have spent several weeks on a 400-mile trek along the Gulf Coast. More than 100 activists finished the final mile together at Senator Cruz’s home this morning.

They then sat down on the grass holding sign which read “No Deal with Climate Deniers”, and “Which Side Are You On, Biden?”

One sign which read ‘Our Homes Flood, Our People Freeze, Cruz Abandons Us’ appeared to be a reference to Mr Cruz’s trip to Cancun, Mexico amid Texas’s freak deep freeze in February during which dozens of people died.

The group is demanding that President Joe Biden cease making concessions on his climate agenda in the name of “fake bipartisan”, as one handcuffed activist, Kidus Girma, said.

“Politicians like Cruz and Biden can’t sell my future away to their highest donor while Gulf South residents are losing their lives to storms like Claudette and the Texas Freeze,” Girma added.

The group is also demanding that the Biden administration create a nationwide conservation corps, hiring 1.5 million people for projects to help the US adapt to, and mitigate for, impacts of the crisis.