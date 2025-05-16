Texas is poisoning its own bays with microplastics

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Microplastics are being shot out into the coastal waters off Texas, polluting the ocean and the ecosystems around them, according to scientists.

Researchers say they are now trying to figure out where exactly the minuscule plastic particles may be heading from the Matagorda Bay on the Gulf of Mexico. The Bay is home to a plastics factory that reportedly agreed to pay $50 million to settle a lawsuit in which a judge ruled the company illegally dumped billions of plastic pellets and other pollutants into waterways.

“We as geoscientists are applying our understanding of sediment transport to understanding where these contaminated particles are being deposited or concentrating in these coastal systems,” William Bailey, a graduate student at the University of Texas at Austin explained in a statement. “We can figure out where particles might be routed.”

Bailey was the lead author of the findings, which were published Thursday in the journal Environmental Science & Technology.

The reach these conclusions, they took 122 samples of mud from the bottom of the bay and its surrounding inlets — but they didn’t find much. Most of the samples contained just tens to hundreds of thousands of microplastic particles for each kilogram of sediment, which is hundreds to thousands of times less than other bayside environments around the world.

open image in gallery Texas is shooting microplastics out into coastal waters. Matagorda Bay is home to a plastics factory ( AFP /AFP via Getty Images )

This suggested that microplastics were being swept out to the wider Gulf of Mexico, absorbing chemicals from the environment and threatening marine life. Eventually, that threat will extend to humans.

The plastics’ low density and the bay’s windy conditions are partially why they are so easily swept out to sea. The authors said hurricanes were contributing to the distribution, constantly reworking sediment at the bottom of the bay.

Now, Bailey is using the data collected in his study to make a model for where the microplastics from the Matagorda Bay area may be heading.

open image in gallery Larger plastic fragments and other debris were pulled from sediment samples taken from bays along the Texas coast. There are trillions of particles in our oceans ( Jackson School of Geosciences / University of Texas Institute for Geophysics. )

There are trillions of microplastics in ocean waters across the world and hundreds of millions of tons of plastic are produced every year. Monitoring their spread is a step toward tackling this problem. Although they are already everywhere: in the air, in our water, and in our hearts and brains.

In the ocean, they attract and carry pollutants, as well as release chemicals into the water around them that were added to make the original plastic products they came from colorful or flexible.

“It’s good that the bay is not a microplastic dump or hotspot,” said study co-author Cornel Olariu, a research associate professor in the Jackson School’s Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences. “But the bad thing is they move around much easier than we thought … and they’re a threat to everything up to us.”