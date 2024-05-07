Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Independent Climate email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Severe storms are expected to hit parts of the US on Tuesday after tornadoes tore through Oklahoma on Monday night, killing one.

Nearly 100 million people from Texas to Pennsylvania are under severe storm threats on Tuesday, with the worst of the weather expected across the Ohio Valley, the Storm Prediction Center has said.

Storms capable of unleashing strong wind, “very large hail” and possible tornadoes are expected to hit Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky, where 12 million people are under a level three out of five storm warning. This includes the cities of Indianapolis in Indiana, Columbus and Cincinnati in Ohio and Louisville and Lexington in Kentucky.

Meanwhile, tornado watches have been issued for parts of Oklahoma and Arkansas until 5am CT and in parts of Illinois and Missouri until 8am CT, but storms are expected to stretch from Texas to Pennsylvania.

Damage is seen in Barnsdall, Oklahoma, after a tornado moved through the town on Monday night ( FOX 23 Tulsa )

A level two storm warning has been issued for northeastern Arkansas, and cities in Illinois, Tennessee and Michigan, where people could see hail, damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes. A level one storm warning is also in place from Texas to Wisconsin, extending east to Pennsylvania, with large hail and damaging winds expected.

Additional strong to severe storms will be possible on Wednesday evening, according to the National Weather Service, with storms continuing to soak the East from the southern Plains into the mid-Mississippi, Ohio and Tennessee valleys, the Storm Prediction Center forecasts.

“All severe hazards, including tornadoes, very large hail, and severe/damaging winds should occur. Some of the tornadoes may be strong,” the center said.

A man is surrounded by tornado damage after severe storms moved through the night before in Sulphur, Oklahoma last week ( AP )

It comes after one person was killed in a powerful tornado that hit Barnsdall, Oklahoma on Monday night. Several others were also left injured after dozens of homes were damaged and power lines were downed, Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden told CNN affiliate KOKI.

Mr Virden did not specify how many people were injured, but it is believed at least 30 homes were damaged in the Barnsdall area, according to the state’s Department of Emergency Management.

At least ten possible tornadoes were spotted across the Plains region on Monday, including in South Dakota, Tennessee, Kansas and Iowa.

Giant hail was also reported in Kansas, with utility poles being snapped by the severe weather near McPherson. Hail up to softball size was reported near the town of Dickenson.

A tornado ripped through parts of Oklahoma last month, killing four people and leaving thousands without power.