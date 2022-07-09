Parents are being warned to keep their children indoors ahead of a 33C heatwave.

London and the southeast of England can expect highs of 29C and clear skies on Sunday after Friday saw parts of the country hotter than Los Angeles and Santorini.

And the heatwave will continue into next week, with temperatures set to soar above 33C on Tuesday, potentially making it the warmest day of the year so far.

As many families are expected to head to beaches and parks to enjoy the warm weather, Sheffield children’s NHS foundation trust has advised parents not to let children run around in the sun and to ensure they stay hydrated by drinking water “little and often”.

The trust wrote on Twitter: “Don’t allow your children to stay in the sun for long periods – and never leave them in a car on a hot day. Resting in the shade and finding cool places is important.

“The first sign that a child is overheating is when they become grumpy or complain of a headache. If this happens, get them into a shaded place that is as cool as possible. Remove any clothing you can, give them water to drink and get them to rest.

“Following these simple precautions means you and your children can enjoy the sun safely.”

The British Red Cross has also issued advice on how to spot the signs of heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

The organisation reminded people to “keep cool, stay hydrated and call 999 if their condition gets worse”.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and the Met Office have issued a level three heat health alert for London, the east of England and the southeast from 9am on Monday until 9am Friday.

A level two alert will also be in place for the southwest, East Midlands, West Midlands, northwest and Yorkshire and the Humber regions.

People enjoying the warm weather on Southsea Beach in Hampshire on Saturday (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Dr Agostinho Sousa, Head of Extreme Events and Health Protection at UKHSA, urged people to look out for vulnerable family, friends and neighbours during the heatwave.

Temperatures soared across the country on Friday, with the mercury hitting 28.5C in St James’s Park, London.

This year’s record high currently stands at 32.7C, recorded at Heathrow on 17 June.