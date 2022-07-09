Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

UK weather: Parents warned to keep children indoors during 33C heatwave as health alert issued

Level three heat health alert issued as temperatures to soar from next week

Chiara Giordano
Saturday 09 July 2022 14:54
Comments
Londoners bask in sunshine as Met Office predicts heatwave

Parents are being warned to keep their children indoors ahead of a 33C heatwave.

London and the southeast of England can expect highs of 29C and clear skies on Sunday after Friday saw parts of the country hotter than Los Angeles and Santorini.

And the heatwave will continue into next week, with temperatures set to soar above 33C on Tuesday, potentially making it the warmest day of the year so far.

As many families are expected to head to beaches and parks to enjoy the warm weather, Sheffield children’s NHS foundation trust has advised parents not to let children run around in the sun and to ensure they stay hydrated by drinking water “little and often”.

The trust wrote on Twitter: “Don’t allow your children to stay in the sun for long periods – and never leave them in a car on a hot day. Resting in the shade and finding cool places is important.

Recommended

“The first sign that a child is overheating is when they become grumpy or complain of a headache. If this happens, get them into a shaded place that is as cool as possible. Remove any clothing you can, give them water to drink and get them to rest.

“Following these simple precautions means you and your children can enjoy the sun safely.”

The British Red Cross has also issued advice on how to spot the signs of heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

The organisation reminded people to “keep cool, stay hydrated and call 999 if their condition gets worse”.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and the Met Office have issued a level three heat health alert for London, the east of England and the southeast from 9am on Monday until 9am Friday.

A level two alert will also be in place for the southwest, East Midlands, West Midlands, northwest and Yorkshire and the Humber regions.

People enjoying the warm weather on Southsea Beach in Hampshire on Saturday

(Andrew Matthews/PA)

Dr Agostinho Sousa, Head of Extreme Events and Health Protection at UKHSA, urged people to look out for vulnerable family, friends and neighbours during the heatwave.

Recommended

Temperatures soared across the country on Friday, with the mercury hitting 28.5C in St James’s Park, London.

This year’s record high currently stands at 32.7C, recorded at Heathrow on 17 June.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in