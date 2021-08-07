UK weather: Weekend thunderstorms to bring downpours and flooding risk

Thunderstorms in parts of the UK this weekend could bring lightning, hail and downpours, as the country’s damp start to August continues, according to forecasters.

The Met Office has issued a yellow thunderstorm warning from 4am until midnight on Saturday, covering Northern Ireland, North Wales, northern England and up into central Scotland.

Some areas could see 20 to 30mm of rain over the space of an hour, while temperatures are expected to be in the high teens to low 20s.

Met Office forecaster Greg Dewhurst said: “The reason for this is low pressure is in charge of the UK’s weather at the moment - it’s a very slow-moving area of low pressure, so it’s not going anywhere quickly.

“It’s leading to bands of heavy showers and thunderstorms which you have seen through the course of Friday, and we have seen flooding in places too.

“This is going to continue through the weekend, particularly across the northern half of the UK where the showers will be slow-moving compared to southern areas, where it’s a little bit windier.”

On Sunday, further downpours are expected in central and northern areas of the UK. Temperatures could peak at 21C to 22C.

Southern parts of England and Wales will be drier until later in the day when heavy rain showers are expected to move in for the evening.

Additional reporting by PA