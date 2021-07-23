The UNESCO World Heritage Committee has urged the United States to halt construction of the border wall instigated by former president Donald Trump.

The committee also called on the US to work with Mexico to assess damage from the wall to a World Heritage site in Mexico, and adjacent protected lands in the US.

They also recommended a number of ways to restore the landscape and wildlife habitat.

President Joe Biden signed an executive order on entering the White House to pause border wall construction. Last month, the administration canceled wall projects paid for with diverted military funds.

Conservationists have called on the government to restore more than a dozen ecologically sensitive and culturally significant areas damaged by the wall’s construction.

The UN body’s resolution, published on Wednesday, noted: “The negative impacts of the border wall on the biodiversity and conservation of the property is of utmost concern.”