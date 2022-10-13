How to get involved in the UK’s first-ever Autumn Water Watch

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Planet Patrol, the environmental non-profit organisation dedicated to tackling the pressing threats of pollution, is launching the UK’s first-ever Autumn Water Watch.

Autumn Water Watch is a citizen science survey to help assess the health and quality of our freshwater environments and determine what needs to be done to urgently tackle the UK’s water quality crisis.

Autumn Water Watch will run from Friday October 14 until Sunday October 16 2022 and calls on people up and down the UK to spend just 15 minutes observing their local waters.

The data collected via the Planet Patrol app will gather valuable insights into the overall health of our waterways, providing near real-time results in a first-of-its-kind nationwide baseline study.

How to Get Involved

Head down to your local waterway between October 14-16 2022. It can be a river, canal, stream or lake – any freshwater environment. Spend up to 15 minutes completing the Autumn Water survey in the free Planet Patrol app recording indicators like signs of pollution, wildlife sightings and recent rainfall. For those without access to the app, an online form is available via the Planet Patrol website.

For further information on how to take part in Planet Patrol’s Autumn Water Watch, please visit www.planetpatrol.co/autumn-water-watch