Storm Dudley in pictures: Best images as high winds hit UK
Gales caused power cuts and travel chaos, but also created some spectacular images
Storm Dudley caused power cuts and travel chaos last night as gales of over 70mph lashed parts of Scotland and northern England.
And forecasters say the worst of the weather is yet to come, with Storm Eunice expected to arrive on Friday.
A rare red warning has been issued and winds of up to 100mph could strike in the most exposed areas of southwest England and southern Wales.
Thousands of residents in North East England, Cumbria, North Yorkshire and Lancashire were plunged into darkness last night as Storm Dudley down power lines and tore down trees.
Officials put the brakes on Tyne and Wear's Metro services due to storm damage. Some services were still not up and running on Thursday morning.
Damage to lines halted all services towards Glasgow and Edinburgh as the weather system, driven by a jet stream coming in from the Atlantic Ocean, caused commuter chaos.
Avanti West Coast, which operates lines to northern England and Scotland, said will be operating an amended timetable due to the stormy conditions.
Journey times will be extended due to speed restrictions.
