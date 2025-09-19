Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Western states will be most impacted overall, with the largest number of projected deaths in California

Julia Musto
in New York
Friday 19 September 2025 20:46 BST
Comments
Video Player Placeholder
Wildfire dangers heading into fall

Tens of thousands more people will die from wildfires across the United States in the coming 25 years, new research has warned.

Some 70,000 deaths were projected each year by mid-century – a more than 70 percent increase from roughly 40,000 annual deaths currently attributed to wildfire smoke.

Western states will be most impacted with the largest number of projected deaths in California at 5,060. But the second highest number of deaths will be in New York state, some 1,810, the researchers warned.

But no community will be safe from smoke exposure, said the cross-country research team. In recent years, smoke from western Canadian wildfires traveled thousands of miles to eastern U.S. states, turning skies over New York City an ominous burnt orange.

“There are larger increases on the West Coast, but there’s also long-range transport of wildfire smoke across the country, including massive recent smoke events in the eastern and midwestern U.S. from Canadian fires,” Minghao Qiu, an assistant professor at Stony Brook University in New York, explained in a statement.

A person waiting for the subway wears a filtered mask as smoky haze from wildfires in Canada blankets a neighborhood on June 7, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City. Wildfire smoke is already killing roughly 40,000 Americans each year, according to new research
A person waiting for the subway wears a filtered mask as smoky haze from wildfires in Canada blankets a neighborhood on June 7, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City. Wildfire smoke is already killing roughly 40,000 Americans each year, according to new research (Getty Images)

What’s more, leaders are not making policy decisions with all the information that’s needed to address risks, the scientists said.

“Our study shows climate models are missing a huge part of the climate impacts in the U.S. – it’s like leaving the main character out of a movie,” Qiu noted.

While wildfires often start in rural places, hotter temperatures and drier conditions caused by the climate crisis mean blazes grow larger and more unpredictable than ever before.

When they consume urban areas, wildfires send up toxic smoke that’s a mix of chemicals and particle pollution, called PM2.5, which can settle deep in the lungs and enter the bloodstream. PM2.5 has been linked to an increased risk of heart disease, and developing dementia and bladder, skin, and lung cancer.

Smokes and flames overwhelms a commercial area during the Eaton fire in the Altadena area of Los Angeles County, California on January 8, 2025. Wildfires are becoming increasingly intense and frequent, producing dangerous smoke that can travel thousands of miles
Smokes and flames overwhelms a commercial area during the Eaton fire in the Altadena area of Los Angeles County, California on January 8, 2025. Wildfires are becoming increasingly intense and frequent, producing dangerous smoke that can travel thousands of miles (AFP via Getty Images)

Children, the elderly, pregnant women, and those with chronic conditions are particularly at risk. In January, fires in Los Angeles resulted in a 16-fold rise in hospital visits for smoke exposure, burns and other fire-related injuries, according to The Los Angeles Times.

Wildfire smoke can result in deaths for up to three years after the fire has been put out.

Thousands of these deaths could be avoided if countries limit the carbon emissions being produced by the fossil fuel industry, and stave off worsening global temperature rise.

Firefighters work as the Hughes Fire burns on January 22, 2025 in Castaic, California. Exposure to wildfire smoke can lead to an increased risk of heart attacks and worsened respiratory health
Firefighters work as the Hughes Fire burns on January 22, 2025 in Castaic, California. Exposure to wildfire smoke can lead to an increased risk of heart attacks and worsened respiratory health (Getty Images)

“These are projections. They are not what’s going to happen, necessarily,” Marshall Burke, a professor at the Stanford Doerr School of Sustainability, told The New York Times. “But what happens is a choice, and so these don’t have to be an inevitability.”

In the meantime, the scientists suggest two steps that can be taken immediately to better protect communities.

Improving air flow indoors by using filters can help vulnerable individuals stay safe. And firefighters and forest managers can reduce the risk with prescribed burns that cut down levels of dead vegetation that could fuel the next big wildfire.

