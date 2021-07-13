Wildfire races towards Yosemite National Park as 10 western states under threat

A wildfire is raging on the edge of one of America’s most iconic wild places, Yosemite National Park.

The fire ignited on Sunday in the Sierra Nevada, south of the park. According to Cal Fire, the state’s largest wildfire fighting agency, it has burned 9,000 acres and is just 10 per cent contained.

Thousands of people have already been evacuated as 59 large wildfires rage in 12 states, burning 863,976 acres, the National Interagency Fire Center reported.

The fires come as the West is blasted with its second, life-threatening heatwave in a matter of weeks. A megadrought in the region is making fire conditions even more dangerous.

The largest, the Bootleg Fire, is burning in southwestern Oregon. It doubled in size, and then doubled again, this weekend and is threatening 2,000 homes along with California’s power supply.

This article is being updated