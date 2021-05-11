First large offshore US wind farm near Martha’s Vineyard approved by Biden administration

The first large-scale, offshore wind project has been approved in the US, the Biden administration announced on Tuesday.

The Vineyard Wind energy project is located around 12 nautical miles from Martha’s Vineyard, and the same distance from Nantucket island in Massachusetts.

The $3 billion project will create 3,600 jobs and provide enough power for 400,000 homes and businesses, according to the Interior Department.

“A clean energy future is within our grasp in the United States. The approval of this project is an important step toward advancing the Administration’s goals to create good-paying union jobs while combatting climate change and powering our nation,” Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland said.

The 800-megawatt project, near Cape Cod, is the first utility-scale wind development in federal waters and part of the Biden administration’s goal of generating 30 gigawatts of energy from offshore wind by 2030.