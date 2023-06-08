Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Brazilians gather to hug a beach in Rio de Janeiro for World Oceans Day on Thursday, 8 June.

People will gather to embrace Sao Conrado beach, a seaside enclave located to the south of the city.

World Oceans Day is an international day that takes place annually on 8 June with the aim of raising global awareness of the benefits humankind derives from the ocean and "our collective duty to use its resources sustainably."

The day was first declared in 1992 in Rio de Janeiro at the Global Forum, a parallel event at the United Nations Conference on Environment and Development (UNCED).

This year's theme is "Planet Ocean."

The UN says it is joining forces with "decision makers, scientists, private sector executives, civil society representatives, indigenous communities, celebrities, and youth activists to "put the ocean first."

"We will discover how Earth is more than it may seem, and generate a new wave of excitement towards cherishing and protecting the ocean and the entirety of our blue planet," the UN said.