Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Who is Yvon Chouinard? The Patagonia founder who gave away his company to trust fighting climate change

The billionaire founder began his career as a blacksmith before he launched the outdoor clothing company

Aisha Rimi
Thursday 15 September 2022 17:47
Comments
<p>Yvon Chouinard says any profit not reinvested in running the business will go to fighting climate change</p>

Yvon Chouinard says any profit not reinvested in running the business will go to fighting climate change

(Getty Images for Tribeca X)

The founder of the outdoor fashion brand Patagonia has given away the company to a charitable trust fighting climate change.

Any profit not reinvested into the business will now go to organisations to fight the climate crisis, which is an estimated $100m (£87m) a year.

Yvon Chouinard said in a public letter: “Instead of extracting value from nature and transforming it into wealth for investors, we’ll use the wealth Patagonia creates to protect the source of all wealth.”

The Patagonia Purpose Trust, which is led by the Chouinard family, will remain the company’s controlling shareholder but will only own 2 per cent of its total stock. The Holdfast Collective, a US charity “dedicated to fighting the environmental crisis” will own the other 98 per cent of the company

So, who is the founder behind the company making big moves in the name of climate change?

Recommended

Yvon Chouinard set up the company from his love of rock climbing

(Patagonia)

Who is Yvon Chouinard?

The 83-year-old began rock climbing in the Yosemite Valley, California, in the 1960s, which was the start of his lifelong passion for the sport.

He began his career as a blacksmith in 1957, making climbing tools which he sold from the back of his car to support his lifestyle of surfing and climbing in California.

In 1965, he partnered with Tom Frost, a fellow rock climber, on his now company Chouinard Equipment, Ltd. In the late 1960s, the pair reinvented their climbing tools.

By 1970, the company was the largest supplier of climbing hardware. At this point, Mr Chouinard and Mr Frost also realised that the improved tools, which now made 70 per cent of the company’s income, were causing significant damage to the cracks of Yosemite.

As a result, the pair moved the company in the direction of “clean climbing”. The new concept contributed to the company’s further success, which really took off in the 1970s.

Patagonia has been committed to environmental activism for years

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

He founded Patagonia in 1973 after a 1970 trip to Scotland where he wore a rugby shirt to go rock climbing, which prevented the hardware slings from hurting his neck. From there, he began selling clothes as well as climbing gear, and launched Patagonia.

Mr Chouinard committed to environmental activism early on. Since 1985, Patagonia has pledged one per cent of sales to grassroots environmental groups – which will stay as part of the business model even with the ownership changes.

Recommended

In 2002, he founded a non-profit called 1 % for the Planet to encourage other businesses to do the same.

Mr Chouinard’s net worth is thought to be worth $1.2bn (£1.0bn).

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in