Calling all skincare enthusiasts, Almora Botanica is offering you the chance to win a luxurious skincare gift set worth £950.

This premium skincare gift set is designed to elevate your daily routine into a radiant experience. Enter the competition below for a chance to win the latest Almora Botanica products, worth £950.

Prize includes:

Restorative Eye Serum (30ml): Visibly strengthens, brightens, lifts, and revitalizes the eye area. Releases nutrients and collagen activators to the delicate layers of the skin for reduced dark circles and eye bags.

Dark Spot & Pigmentation Serum (30ml): Helps decrease melanin production, corrects pigmentation and clears the appearance of dark spots and pigmentation, while brightening skin tone. Evens out and illuminates skin complexion. Contains rainbow algae, antioxidant white mulberry, and adaptogenic plants.

Serum for fine lines (30ml) : A cocktail of pure performance for your skin with this Serum for Fine Lines. This high energy serum is a patented oil-in-water emulsion with micro-active droplets from seven natural oils in the Elixir SAPTA COMPLEX ©. Enriched with antioxidant Forsythosides B, Mango and adaptogenic plants, it stimulates cells oxygenation, restores elasticity and firmness, and reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Restorative Day face oil (30ml) : An ultra-light yet luxurious age-defying oil that restores your skin texture, reduces fine lines and wrinkles, and instantly penetrates your skin for an immediate smooth and silky feel. Enriched with active bio retinol and lipid-boosting sunflower.

2 x stone massage tool

What’s more, Almora Botanica will replenishment your products after 3 months, including the Restorative Eye Serum (30ml), Dark Spot & Pigmentation Serum (30ml), Serum for fine lines (30ml) and the Restorative Day face oil. The brand is even gifting the lucky winner an Online Yoga Fitness class, so that you can get the most out of your new skincare routine.

Terms and Conditions: 18+. UK residents only. Promotion closes at 5pm on the 4th January 2023. The winner will be drawn at random from all entries received by the closing date. The prize is non-transferable and no cash alternative is available. Standard Comps & Offers rules apply, see here.