Win a collection of Away suitcases, worth over £1,000

Keep them for yourself or gift to a friend this Christmas

Tuesday 08 November 2022 16:14
(Away)

Win Away’s whole suitcase family: four sizes of suitcases in colours Coast, Petal and Navy, designed to complement each other - and you.

Together, Away’s suitcases make the perfect pairings. They’re designed to work seamlessly for the way you actually pack and travel. And when you’re unpacked—one of your carry-ons will nest neatly inside The Medium and The Large to save on storage space. Thoughtful details like 360° spinner wheels ensure a smooth ride, and the interior compression system and water-resistant laundry bag make packing that much easier. These suitcases are built to last, with a durable polycarbonate hard shell that can withstand any journey.

Prize details:

1 x The Carry-On in Coast

1 x The Bigger Carry-On in Petal

1 x The Medium in Navy

1 x The Large in Navy

Enter below to be in with a chance of winning this collection of Away suitcases, worth over £1,000.

Click here if you can’t view the form.

Terms and Conditions: 18+. UK residents only. Promotion closes at 23.59pm on 28th November 2022. The winner will be drawn at random from all entries received by the closing date. The prize is non-transferable and no cash alternative is available. Standard Comps & Offers rules apply, see here.

