Win a Year’s Worth of Luxury Fragrance from The Essence Vault!

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Are you ready to infuse your space with elegance and sophistication? Enter our exclusive competition for a chance to win a stunning fragrance package for both you and your home from The Essence Vault—completely FREE!

Here's what you could win:

3x 100ml Fragrance Bundle: Savor a collection of exquisite scents to match every mood and occasion, curated by The Essence Vault.

3x 100ml Reed Diffuser Bundle: Transform your home with long-lasting, beautiful aromas that create a welcoming atmosphere.

2x Candle with Accessories: Illuminate your space with the warm glow and enchanting scents of premium candles, accompanied by chic accessories.

Gift Bag: Enjoy these luxurious items in a stylish gift bag, perfect for keeping or sharing the joy.

Entering is simple! Just submit your details, and you could be the lucky winner. Immerse yourself in a year's worth of divine fragrances from The Essence Vault. Don’t miss this amazing opportunity to indulge your senses!

Terms and Conditions: 18+. UK residents only. Promotion closes at 5pm on the 29th July 2024. The winner will be drawn at random from all entries received by the closing date. The prize is non-transferable and no cash alternative is available. Standard Comps & Offers rules apply, see here.