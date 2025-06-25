If you’ve been holding off on adding another platform to your line-up of streaming services, we’ve spotted a rare Disney+ deal that can help you save on your subscriptions. The timing couldn’t be more perfect for catching up with the latest episode of The Simpsons, where quite the revelation was made when it came to the fate of one of the show’s most beloved characters.

With new episodes dropping weekly on the streaming platform, here in the UK, fans tuned in to see how season 36 would wrap up. But, we have a feeling that many wouldn’t have expected to see Marge Simpson speaking to us from heaven.

Flashing forward 35 years, after Marge worries about what Lisa and Bart’s relationship will be like as they grow up, we find out that Marge has sadly passed away and left a letter for the siblings in the event that Homer outlives her. With their father trapped in a retirement scam, the pair reunite to rescue him. While Marge will no doubt be back for season 37, it’s got viewers wondering exactly where the long-running show will go next, when it returns.

If you’ve still to catch up with the latest season, or want to go back and watch some of your favourite episodes, all 36 seasons are available to stream exclusively on Disney+. And it’s not the only hit show that you can tune into. Whether you’re ready to catch up with Carmy and his kitchen crew in season four of The Bear, or you’ve got must-see shows such as Rivals and Paradise on your watchlist, there’s lots to stream with a Disney+ subscription.

From now until 30 June, both new and returning subscribers can get Disney+ for just £1.99 per month. And the discounted subscription lasts for four months, meaning you’ll only start paying the full £4.99 subscription fee once your four months are up.

That gives you plenty of time to revisit old favourites, get ready for highly-anticipated releases such as Alien: Earth, or catch new episodes of Only Murders in the Building, Chris Hemsworth’s Limitless documentary series and more.

Disney+: Was £4.99 per month, now £1.99 per month for four months, Disneyplus.com

Disney+ has slashed the price of the streaming service for a limited time. Up until 30 June, you'll be able to subscribe for just £1.99 per month. That's a saving of £12 over four months. The offer is available to both new and returning customers.

Once your four months are up, you’ll be automatically switched over to the £4.99 ad-supported tier. You can always upgrade your subscription to go ad-free for £8.99 once the four-month trial ends, or cancel your subscription completely.

With the standard plan, you can stream on up to two devices at a time. If you want to bump this up to four devices, you can upgrade to a premium subscription for £12.99 a month.

As well as the latest series of The Simpsons, Disney+ is home to hundreds of new and classic Disney and Pixar films, with almost all of the Marvel cinematic universe movies, including last year’s big release, Deadpool and Wolverine. You’ll also get access to the entire Star Wars catalogue, as well as comedies like Abbott Elementary, Modern Family, Bob’s Burgers and Family Guy.

