Whether you’re looking to catch up on Taylor Swift: The End of an Era or get lost in a must-see drama series like A Thousand Blows, now’s a good time to sign up for Disney+ as we’ve spotted a solid deal for new and returning subscribers.

Sign up to the streaming service before Wednesday 28 January and you’ll get your first three months for a discounted price. This deal is available across all three Disney+ plans: standard with ads, standard (without ads) and premium. You can compare the plans on the Disney+ website.

The amount you’ll pay depends on the plan you choose – we’ve listed the prices of each plan below – but you’ll be able to save up to £15 on your first three months of Disney+.

Already signed up to Disney+? Depending on when your billing cycle ends, it may be worth cancelling your account and resubscribing to take advantage of the lower price. The offer is available to returning customers with “no current active entitlement”, but when you cancel Disney+, you’re still an active subscriber until the end of your billing period.

Go to your account settings and check if your next billing date is before Wednesday 28 January. If so, you should be able to cancel and resubscribe for the lower price. We’ve got full instructions for how to cancel your subscription below.

For more ways to save, join our money-saving WhatsApp channel

How much you’ll pay with this Disney+ deal

Here’s how much each Disney+ plan costs under this offer:

Standard with ads : £3.99 a month for three months, £5.99 thereafter

: £3.99 a month for three months, £5.99 thereafter Standard : £6.99 a month for three months, £9.99 thereafter

: £6.99 a month for three months, £9.99 thereafter Premium: £9.99 a month for three months, £14.99 thereafter

When you sign up using this deal, you’ll save £6 on your first three months of a standard with ads plan, £9 on a standard plan and £15 on a premium plan.

Disney+ standard: Was £9.99 a month, now £6.99 a month for three months, Disneyplus.com

open image in gallery ( Disney+ )

You have until Wednesday 28 January to take advantage of this deal. Once your first three months are up, your plan will auto-renew at the current price of your chosen plan unless you cancel before then.

How to cancel your Disney+ subscription

To cancel your Disney+ subscription, log in to your account on either desktop or a web browser on your mobile. Select ‘Profile’, then ‘Account’. Under ‘Subscription’, you’ll see your Disney subscription. Select this and then ‘Cancel subscription’. Click through until you get confirmation that your subscription has been cancelled.