This Levi’s discount code gets you 25% off all orders

When it comes to denim, you can’t get much more classic than Levi’s. From the cult 501 straight let and the 90s styles to trucker jackets, the US label is a reliable favourite.

There’s a reason why so many pairs of Levi’s jeans are found in your local vintage shop, with the brand favouring timeless silhouettes and high-quality cotton fabrics, making them an investment for life.

A true wardrobe hero, a good pair of Levi’s jeans can be dressed up for the office with a blazer, dressed down for the weekend with trainers, or styled with heels and a crop top for the evening. But with the brand’s bestselling styles starting from £100, you might be looking to save where you can.

Whether you’re building your denim collection or investing in a pair of Levi’s for the first time, we’ve found some of the best discount codes to help you save. Whether it’s 25 per cent off or the brand’s sale, which includes up to 50 per cent off everything from jeans to T-shirts. Keep scrolling for our top picks.

Even if you’ve bought clothing from Levi’s before, you can save 10 per cent on your next order by signing up for the newsletter. Benefit from the discount by picking up a pair of the timeless 501 jeans (was £100, now £90, Levis.co.uk). Characterised by their loose, laidback fit around the hips and thigh, they transcend trends thanks to the straight leg cut.

When it comes to jackets, you could use the newsletter sign-up code to get 10 per cent off this trucker jacket (was £120, now £108, Levis.co.uk). Designed with an extra-oversized fit for easy layering, it’s complete with deep inside pockets for essentials.

Similarly inspired by Nineties silhouettes, Levi’s baggy dad jeans (was £100, now £50, Levis.co.uk) feature a mid-rise waist and exaggerated straight leg cut. With a roomy and slouchy fit, the jeans are designed to gather at the hem.

Love them or loathe them, skinny jeans are slowly but surely coming back into fashion – and the 311 shaping skinny jeans (was £80, now £60, Levis.co.uk) are designed to lengthen your legs while contouring your curves. Plus, they feature a built-in front panel that smooths and supports.

Beyond denim, Levi’s is brimming with wardrobe staples. Case in point, this retro-inspired T-shirt (was £27.99, now £25, Levis.co.uk). The off-white style is designed with a slightly cropped cut while Levi’s branding and imagery elevate it beyond your everyday white T-shirt.

Why choose Levi’s?

“Levi’s is the ultimate destination for denim. As well as timeless signature styles like the 501s or ribcage wide-leg, the brand also leans into denim trends – think its barrel jean range. With its jeans costing between £70 and £160, Levi’s is excellent value considering the quality. Plus, you might go online or walk into a store with denim jeans on your mind, but walk out with everything from staple T-shirts to trucker jackets or even knitwear. Thanks to regular sale events and discount codes, you can nearly always pick up its clothing for even less,” says Daisy Lester, senior shopping writer.

Best Levi’s discount codes

10% off your next order with Levi's newsletter sign-up

with Levi's newsletter sign-up Up to 50% off jeans & clothing in the Levi's sale

in the Levi's sale 25% off all orders with the Levi's student discount

Why trust us

The Independent’s shopping section is dedicated to helping its readers shop savvy and save money. Our astute shopping experts have years of experience when it comes to finding the most impressive deals across clothing, whether that be by hunting offers on the latest trends or helping you save on investment pieces such as denim or spring jackets. We let this expertise and knowledge steer our curation of the best discount codes from reputable, trusted fashion brands.