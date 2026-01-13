Here’s how you can get a 99p main at Prezzo next week

January is a great time of year to go for a meal out. While many of us are trying to stay in and save money after the festive season, restaurant deals may just tempt us out of our homes, thanks to some decent discounts.

This offer from Prezzo is particularly tempting: on Monday 19 January, you can get a pizza or pasta dish from the Italian restaurant chain for just 99p. You’ll be able to choose from classics such as margherita and pepperoni pizzas, spaghetti carbonara, a plant-based bolognese and more.

Better yet, if you’re dining out with small children, they’ll be able to get two courses for just £1. This offer is valid for the ‘2-8s’ kids menu or the ‘little tummies’ menu for toddlers.

To claim these offers, you’ll need to pre-book your table and download the Club Prezzo loyalty app ahead of time. I would recommend letting your server know that you want to claim the offer as you’re being seated, too.

Prezzo’s 99p mains offer is only available on Monday 19 January. However, if you can’t make this date, the restaurant is also offering customers 40 per cent off every day except for Saturdays until Monday 9 February – you can register for this offer on Prezzo’s website. Kids will be able to get two courses for £1 until Monday 9 February, too.

For more ways to save, join our money-saving Whatsapp channel

How to get a 99p main at Prezzo

When you download the Club Prezzo app and set up an account, you’ll see the 99p pizza and pasta deal when you swipe at the top of the page.

Downloading the Club Prezzo app will get you a free plate of triple-cooked nutella doughballs, too ( Prezzo )

Click on this and you’ll see a QR code that you can show to your server to claim the offer. You’ll need to buy a soft or alcoholic drink to get your main for 99p, which is still a good saving. If you pop into one of Prezzo’s London restaurants, for example, you can get a soft drink for £4.50 and this will bring your total meal to £5.49. Without the offer, a pepperoni pizza will typically set you back around £17 and a spaghetti carbonara around £18.

Bear in mind that the 99p deal doesn’t include all of Prezzo’s mains, so check what you could get on the menu.

You’ll get more perks when you sign up on the app, including a plate of triple-cooked nutella doughballs, half-price vegan and vegetarian dishes on Mondays, and access to exclusive member-only prices.

Looking for more ways to save on meals out? Check out our roundup of January restaurant deals