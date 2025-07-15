The viral Stanley Quencher cups are 25% off for rare summer sale

Stanley quencher cups (dubbed emotional support bottles by their fans) are one of the most surprising viral products of the last few years. The oversized tumblers are loved by the likes of Adele, Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter, with 38 million views and counting on TikTok, and now you can save more than £10 on the popular cup in the brand’s summer sale.

Despite being Gen Z’s favourite hydration accessory, the brand was originally founded more than a century ago for adventurers and hikers. However, it was the introduction of the pastel-hued cups that won it a new style-conscious audience.

The viral quencher H2.0 flowstate cup boasts a 1.2l capacity and can keep your liquid cold for up to 11 hours, or two full days when iced, according to Stanley. Complete with a reusable straw and full-cover cup, it has an ergonomic handle, and a base that fits into a car’s cup-holder.

The bottles are made from 90 per cent recycled stainless steel, for more sustainable sipping. Available in a range of aesthetically pleasing colours, from eucalyptus sage and rose quartz to the new striped pattern, the pretty cups have ascended to cult status – but their main appeal is hydration (they are water bottles, after all).

If you found yourself constantly refilling your bottle during the last heatwave, stay better prepared for the next time temperatures soar by investing in a Stanley quencher cup. Better yet, the brand has just launched its first-ever summer sale with 25 per cent off its bestselling bottle. Here’s everything you need to know – plus my review of the cult cups.

Stanley Quencher H2.0 flowstate tumbler: Was £45, now £33.75, Stanley1913.com

( Stanley )

With its 1.2l capacity, Stanley says the reusable tumbler will keep your cold drinks chilled for up to 11 hours (or two days when iced), thanks to double vacuum insulation.

When working from home, I love the large capacity, which helps me boost my water intake (and saves me trips to the kitchen the sink). The ergonomic handle adds to its ease of use, with the quencher boasting the same narrow base that fits some (but not all) car cup-holders. Plus, the entire stainless steel bottle is dishwasher-safe.

My two gripes with the Stanley cup are the price (around £45 normally) and the leak-prone lid. The 25 per cent saving goes some way to allay the first concern. As long as you keep it upright in your bag or desk, you might be able to look past the latter design flaw.

Beyond its practical use, the range of colours available certainly makes hydration a more stylish affair. You can covet the quencher in 20 shades, from pink and red to blue, yellow, lilac, black and more. The sale ends on Sunday 20 July, so act fast if you want to save on the bestselling cup.

