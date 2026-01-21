It’s no secret that train travel can be pricey, but TrainPal helps keep costs down with competitive fares from all major rail operators, including Avanti West Coast, Great Western Railway, LNER and even Eurostar. Alongside handy features such as split ticketing and a best price guarantee, the platform regularly offers extra ways to save, including flash sales and promo codes.

Exclusive railcard discount

By using a railcard, you can save up to a third on train travel. If this is your first time booking with TrainPal, you can take advantage of a generous 20 per cent discount on a new railcard by using the code above at checkout. That means you can get a one-year family and friends railcard for £28, instead of £35, or the three-year family and friends railcard for £64, instead of £80.

There are nine railcards to choose from, including a 16-25, 26-30, senior, two together and network railcard, so the chances are high that you’ll find one to suit you. You will need to create an account to use the discount code and activate your railcard within 30 days by applying it to a TrainPal ticket purchase.

More ways to save at Trainpal in 2026

As well as applying our exclusive TrainPal voucher code to your first booking, there are plenty more ways to reduce the cost of your train tickets. Below are a few easy ways to save.

Split tickets

Break your journey into multiple tickets rather than buying a one-through fare. TrainPal does the hard work for you and works out split tickets automatically, often saving you up to 30 per cent.

Book in advance

Train companies usually release their cheapest fares up to 12 weeks before departure. The earlier you book, the more you could save.

Travel off-peak

Off-peak and super off-peak tickets are often significantly cheaper than travelling during rush hour.

Season tickets

If you make the same journey regularly, a weekly, monthly or annual season ticket can offer great value compared with buying single-journey tickets. TrainPal has a handy season ticket calculator that will help you decide if it’s worth investing.

Group travel

If you’re travelling in a group of between three and nine people, it’s worth looking at TrainPal’s group save option, which can save each member a third, compared with the cost of a standard ticket.

Eurostar and European travel

Eurostar is a great way to explore Europe without the hassle of busy airports or long car journeys. In just a couple of hours, you can be taking in the sights of Paris, the delicacies of Brussels or the laidback culture of Amsterdam. With TrainPal, you can book travel from London to Paris for £96.

You can also book journeys with other international rail operators across France, Italy, Spain and Germany through TrainPal, making it ideal if you like to plan ahead for city breaks or longer European rail travel.

