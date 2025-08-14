It’s no secret that train travel can be pricey, but TrainPal helps keep costs down with competitive fares from all major rail operators, including Avanti West Coast, Great Western Railway, LNER and even Eurostar. Alongside handy features such as split ticketing and a best price guarantee, the platform regularly offers extra ways to save including flash sales and promo codes.

Right now, until 11.59pm on 31 December 2025, The Independent’s readers can enjoy an exclusive TrainPal discount on Railcards and train tickets. New customers can get up to 25 per cent off, while existing customers can save up to 10 per cent. Keep reading for all you need to know.

How to save 25 per cent on a new Railcard

By using a Railcard, you can save up to a third on train travel. If this is your first time booking with TrainPal, you can take advantage of a generous 25 per cent discount on a new Railcard by using the code “INDY25” at checkout. That means you can get a one year family and friends Railcard for £26.25, instead of £35, or the three year family and friends Railcard for £60, instead of £80.

There are nine Railcards to choose from, including a 16-25, 26-30, senior, two together and network Railcard, so the chances are high that you’ll find one to suit you. You will need to create an account to use the discount code and activate your Railcard within 30 days by applying it to a TrainPal ticket purchase.

Our exclusive offer doesn’t stop at Railcards. If you’re a new TrainPal customer, you can also get £5 off train tickets with the discount code – perfect if you’re squeezing in a last minute summer getaway or planning ahead to autumn. The savings apply to all UK routes, including airport stations such as Birmingham International, London Gatwick and Stansted. You can even use it on longer routes, such as a London to Edinburgh return during the Fringe Festival.

Just copy and paste the same “INDY25” discount code on the booking confirmation page.

How to save as an existing customer

There’s no need to worry if you’re already a TrainPal customer, as you can still enjoy a 10 per cent Railcard discount using the same “INDY25” code at checkout. That means instead of the full price of £35, you can get a one-year Railcard for £31.50. You can also use the code for a two per cent saving on train tickets booked before 31 December 2025.

The Independent readers can enjoy an exclusive TrainPal discount until the end of the year ( TrainPal )

How to redeem your exclusive TrainPal promo code

Copy the code “INDY25” and head to the TrainPal app or website to start your booking or Railcard purchase. If you’re a new customer, you’ll need to create a TrainPal account to use the discount code. For Railcard purchases, you will find a “Promotions” section at the bottom of the first page of the checkout. Simply paste your TrainPal Railcard promo code into the designated box and hit the “Redeem” button. For rail ticket purchases, once you have selected the journey and time you want to book, continue to the booking confirmation page. When you reach the passenger information page, you will see a “Promotions” section at the bottom where you can paste your voucher code and redeem it.

Our top tips to get cheap train tickets

As well as applying a TrainPal voucher code to your booking, there are plenty more ways to reduce the cost of your train tickets. Here are a few easy ways to save: