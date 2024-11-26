The Samsung Galaxy ring has a major price cut for Black Friday 

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

It’s official: smart rings are the hottest gadget of 2024. Earlier this year, Samsung finally entered the wearables market with its first-ever Galaxy smart ring, and several others quickly followed suit.

Offering a discreet alternative to smartwatches and fitness trackers, smart rings pack advanced features like health monitoring, sleep tracking and even stress management, all in a sleek, minimalist design – but they don’t come cheap.

While I adore the Samsung Galaxy ring, it does have a pretty hefty price tag. Thankfully, if you’ve been looking to invest in the wearable, Samsung’s Black Friday sale has brought with it a significant discount on the Galaxy ring, making it more affordable than ever.

Slashed in price by £50, it’s the Galaxy ring’s first ever discount, and it’s not the only smart ring on sale – the Oura ring 3 is also discounted this Black Friday.

Samsung Galaxy ring: Was £399, now £349, Samsung.com

Launched in the summer, the Galaxy ring boasts features such as heart rate tracking, stress monitoring and sleep analysis, plus AI-driven wellness tips. As I mentioned in my review, the smart ring is a great alternative to the Oura Ring, offering a similar feature set but with the bonus of no subscription fees and gesture support.

The benefit of the Galaxy ring is its seamless integration with other Samsung Galaxy devices – perfect if you’re already using the brand’s tech. The sleek design includes a clear charging case with Find My technology, which makes it easy to charge and keep track of the ring.

Whether you’re a fitness enthusiast or looking to track your wellness, this is a strong deal for anyone who’s fully invested in the Samsung ecosystem.

Not convinced or have an iPhone? Check out the Oura ring 3 deal