The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Forget Amazon’s Spring Sale, this is the best Meta Quest 3S deal I’ve ever seen
The VR headset has just received its first price cut at Argos, and you won’t want to miss it
While every shopper’s attention is fixed firmly on Amazon’s Spring Sale, high street stalwart Argos has sneakily trounced the online giant with one of the best deals I’ve ever seen on the Meta Quest 3S.
Argos has slashed the price of the virtual-reality headset to just £260.99 – that’s the lowest price I’ve seen on the device since it launched in late 2024. In fact, it’s the first price cut I’ve seen on the mixed-reality device in the UK.
A huge step up over the Meta Quest 2 and much more affordable than the more powerful (but more expensive) Meta Quest 3, you get full-colour passthrough and the same internals as its pricier sibling. Forget the Amazon Spring Sale if you’re searching for a deal on a VR headset; Argos has the one to beat.
Meta Quest 3S: Was £289.99, now £260.99, Argos.co.uk
Argos has slashed the price of the Meta Quest 3S by almost £30 for the first time since it launched last year. To get the deal, you just need to enter the code “GAMING10” in the promo box at checkout.
“If you’re new to VR (or mixed reality), then the Quest 3S is the best entry-level device you’ll find,” I said in my review. “It runs like a dream, has a full-colour passthrough and has a wealth of VR games and mixed-reality experiences to explore.”
When testing, I found it to be a “highly capable VR headset” at a superb price. If you want to feel “brilliantly immersed” when gaming, snap this deal up while you can.
For more deals, why not check out what Amazon has to offer in its Spring Sale?