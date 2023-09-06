How to get Disney+ for just £1.99 right now

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A huge raft of content is about to land on Disney+ in the coming weeks and months, with The Little Mermaid premiering on the streaming service today. And if Ariel still isn’t a big enough pull, then it’s also launched a limited time deal to lure in subscribers.

Between 6 September and 20 September, new and returning subscribers can get Disney+ for just £1.99 per month. The discounted subscription lasts for three months, so you’ll only start paying the full £7.99 subscription fee once your three months is up, though this might cost even more in a couple of months.

The Little Mermaid isn’t the only new bit of content streaming on the platform. The new Star Wars series Ahsoka started streaming late last month, and season two of Welcome to Wrexham begins streaming on 13 September.

The £1.99 Disney+ deal comes as the streaming service looks to shake up its pricing structure in November. Last month, the company announced that it was introducing three pricing tiers.

The company is introducing a £4.99 ad-supported tier, as well as turning the £7.99 subscription into a standard tier that will only work on two devices. There will be a new £10.99 premium tier, which is essentially the current £7.99 package allowing four devices to stream at once, with support for 4K and Dolby Atmos.

Disney+ has slashed the price of the streaming service for a limited time. Between now and 20 September, you’ll be able to subscribe for just £1.99 per month. That’s a saving of around £18. The offer is available to both new and returning customers.

Once your three months is up, you’ll be automatically switched over to the £10.99 premium tier that is being introduced in November. You can always downgrade your subscription once the price change comes into effect or cancel your subscription completely.

Disney+ is home to hundreds of new and classic Disney and Pixar films, almost all of the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies and the entire Star Wars catalogue. As well as comedies such as Only Murders in the Building, How I Met Your Mother, Bob’s Burgers and all 33 seasons of The Simpsons.

