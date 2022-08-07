Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Cristiano Ronaldo has been named on the substitutes’ bench for Manchester United’s opening game of the Premier League campaign against Brighton and Hove Albion.

In his first competitive game in charge of United, Erik ten Hag has decided against starting the 37-year-old despite a lack of options up front.

Ronaldo’s only pre-season appearance came in last week’s 1-1 draw with Rayo Vallecano, when he left Old Trafford early after being substituted at half time. Ten Hag described his conduct and that of others who left early as “unacceptable”.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner was expected to be among the susbtitutes for Sunday’s opener against Brighton until Anthony Martial suffered a hamstring injury earlier this week, ruling him out of contention.

Ten Hag has found no place for Ronaldo, however, instead trusting Bruno Fernandes, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford as well as new signing Christian Eriksen.

Lisandro Martinez also make his full debut alongside Harry Maguire in the centre of defence.

Ronaldo informed United of his desire to leave the club last month and did not report back for pre-season training, citing ‘family issues’ which also saw him miss the tour of Thailand and Australia.

Manchester United: De Gea; Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw; McTominay, Fred, Eriksen; Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford.

Substitutes: Heaton, Malacia, Varane, Wan-Bissaka, Garner, Van de Beek, Elanga, Garnacho, Ronaldo.

Brighton: Sanchez, Veltman, Webster, Dunk; March, Lallana, Caicedo, Trossard; Mac Allister, Gross; Welbeck.

Substitutes: Steele, Lamptey, Colwill, Mwepu, Maupay, Sarmiento, Undav, Mitoma, Van Hecke.

