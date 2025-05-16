Jump to content
Best carry-on luggage for 2025, according to a travel writer

These compact cases are big on style and practicality

Jamie Ballard
in New York
Friday 16 May 2025 21:58 BST
Away, Monos and The North Face are among the names to know
Away, Monos and The North Face are among the names to know (The Independent )
Our Top Picks

If you prefer not to check in your luggage when catching a flight, a carry-on bag is a must-have for your future trips. As a frequent traveler, I actively avoid checking in a bag, so I’ve tried and tested my fair share of pieces of luggage.

When it comes to choosing the best carry-on, it should be functional yet stylish and include well-designed compartments, wheels that glide smoothly, and features that make travel easier (such as external pockets for essentials).

Thankfully, there are ample options, including expandable designs that help you squeeze a little extra inside, robust suitcases that can withstand almost anything (sudden downpours included), and soft-side bags with compression straps for on-the-go trips.

Whether you prefer a stylish bag that looks sleek in the airport lounge; an innovative wheeled duffel that’s perfect for business travel; or a surprisingly spacious backpack for your Eat, Pray, Love journey, I’ve left no stone unturned. Keep reading for my favorite picks.

How I tested

I’ve taken these bags on planes, buses, and subways, to find out how easy and practical they are to travel with. The carry-ons have tackled cobblestone streets, dirt roads, busy sidewalks, stairs, and more.

These bags have been roadtested for moths
These bags have been roadtested for moths (Jamie Ballard)

I packed the bags using my usual packing cubes. All of the carry-ons tested were packed pretty much to their maximum capacity, then I lifted them over my head, to see how easy they would be to store in overhead compartments. The quality of the materials used, the overall design, and the value for money were also considered during testing.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

As a travel writer, I spend more time navigating my luggage through airports and hotel lobbies than most people. Where possible, I rarely check a bag, and almost always opt for a carry-on (even for longer trips), so, I know which features really are useful. Here, I’ve provided my honest opinions when reviewing a range of carry-on bags, to help you find your new favorite travel companion.

The best carry-on bags for 2025 are:

  • Best overall — TravelPro platinum elite carry-on spinner: $365.49, Amazon.com
  • Best budget buy Rockland Melbourne hardside expandable spinner wheel carry-on: $53.19, Amazon.com
  • Best durable design — Monos carry-on pro: $295, Monos.com
  • Best backpack Rei Co-op trail 40 pack, women's: $149, Rei.com

1
TravelPro platinum elite carry-on spinner

TravelPro best carry on IndyBest review platinum elite carry-on spinner
  • Best: Overall
  • Size: 23.5-inch x 14.5-inch x 9-inch
  • Weight: 7.8lb
  • Colors: 9
  • Capacity: 46L
  • Why we love it
    • Compression features
    • Sturdy zippers
  • Take note
    • The wheels move so smoothly, the bag is prone to rolling away on any sloped surface

I recently took this suitcase on a four-day trip where I ultimately returned with far more items than I left with.

TravelPro platinum elite carry-on spinner
This fit seven outfits and then some (Jamie Ballard)

To my surprise, the TravelPro was able to fit seven outfits, a fluffy towel, a pair of running shoes, a dry bag, multiple tote bags, a notebook, a large hardcover book I received as a gift, and assorted small items such as hand sanitizers and sunscreen. I’m used to sitting on my Monos carry-on to make it close but the TravelPro zipped up easily even when I stuffed it pretty much to the maximum (the zippers still felt sturdy, even when under strain). While I initially assumed I’d make more use of the exterior pockets, I didn’t use them at all, so, they might prove to be superfluous for many travelers.

  1.  $343 from Amazon.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

2
Rockland Melbourne hardside expandable spinner wheel carry-on

Rockland Melbourne hardside expandable spinner wheel carry-on
  • Best: Budget buy
  • Size: 22-inch x 13.5-inch x 9-inch
  • Weight: 6lb
  • Colors: 24
  • Capacity: 38.3L
  • Why we love it
    • Inexpensive
    • Good capacity
  • Take note
    • It’s not the toughest bag on the market

This was my go-to travel bag for about four years. It can hold about 10 days’ worth of clothing and shoes, thanks to the zippered pocket on one side and elastic strap on the other.

Rockland Melbourne hardside expandable spinner wheel carry-on
I had a good run with this bag (and re-bought it when it broke) (Jamie Ballard)

It fits easily in overhead compartments, it’s lightweight, and, best of all, it’s inexpensive. Currently, Amazon lists it at about $53 but, it must be said, you get what you pay for. After a couple years of heavy use, one of the wheels snapped off. I liked the bag so much, I repurchased it, only to have the handle break. Despite these incidents, I still recommend it, especially if you’re an infrequent traveler who only needs a carry-on once or twice a year. I’m willing to bet if you don’t routinely overpack it or bang it up staircases, you won’t encounter the issues I did.

  1.  $53 from Amazon.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

3
Away carry-on flex

Best carry on IndyBest review Away carry-on flex
  • Best: For built-in organization
  • Size: 21.7-inch x 14.4-inch x 9-inch
  • Weight: 7.9lb
  • Colors: 10
  • Capacity: 39.8L-44.6L
  • Why we love it
    • Generous capacity
    • Thoughtful organization features
  • Take note
    • When fully expanded, it may exceed some airline size requirements for carry-ons

I was genuinely surprised by how much I could fit inside this carry-on. Seven days’ worth of outfits, including a pair of running shoes and two bulky sweaters, were squeezed inside, and that was without using the bag’s expansion capabilities. Once I used the expansion zipper to add 2.25 inches of space, I easily added five more dresses (including two thick knitted numbers). I think if you pack thoughtfully, this bag could accommodate two weeks’ worth of clothing.

Away carry-on flex
An expansion zipper made room for five more dresses (Jamie Ballard)

It has multiple mesh pockets and a compression panel inside, to help you organize your items and make the most of the available space. The capacity is impressive and it’s worth the price.

  1.  $325 from Awaytravel.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

4
Monos carry-on pro

Best carry on IndyBest review Monos carry-on pro
  • Best: Durable design
  • Size: 22-inch x 14-inch x 9-inch
  • Weight: 7.8lb
  • Colors: 13
  • Capacity: 36L
  • Why we love it
    • Stands up to frequent travel
    • Comes in a range of eye-catching colors
  • Take note
    • The telescoping handle doesn’t always extend when the bag is overpacked

This has been my go-to suitcase for a few years. I love that the wheels still glide as smoothly as they did when I first got the bag and can move over bumps or uneven surfaces relatively easily. Despite more than two years of heavy use, the bag hasn’t sustained any cracks, broken zippers, disintegrating wheels, broken handles, or any other structural damage. This is pretty impressive, considering I regularly bump the bag down long staircases or accidentally slam it on the ground.

Monos carry-on pro
Expect a smooth ride from the wheels (Jamie Ballard)

My only gripe is that the telescoping handle sometimes struggles to extend fully when the bag is packed to the max. Additionally, I’ve found the bag scuffs quite easily. The bag does ship with a scuff eraser but, the one time I used it, I wasn’t terribly impressed with the end result. That said, it’s a great all-rounder and has served me exceptionally well.

  1.  $295 from Monos.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

5
Béis the carry-on roller

Best carry on IndyBest review Béis the carry-on roller
  • Best: For a large capacity
  • Size : 22.8-inch x 15.7-inch x 9.8-inch
  • Weight : 8.36lb
  • Colors: 14
  • Volume : 49L-61L
  • Why we love it
    • Standout color options
    • Generous capacity
  • Take note
    • When expanded, it may exceed airline restrictions

If you spot a stylish person at the airport, the odds are good they’ll be wheeling this suitcase alongside them. The carry-on comes in a range of colors, including fashion-forward neutrals such as camel, maple, black, and olive.

Béis the carry-on roller
This coped with two weeks worth of outfits (and more) (Jamie Ballard)

It’s also a great suitcase for those who want to have plenty of outfits when they land at their destination. It can hold up to 61L, far more than any other carry-on on this list. I packed around two weeks’ worth of outfits plus two pairs of shoes in this bag easily, without using the expansion zipper. With the expansion zipper, I was able to fit about six more items, including a few bulky sweaters. This does mean it may be too big to go in the overhead compartment on some airlines, so check the restrictions of the airline you usually fly with before buying this bag. It may be too heavy for some people to lift when packed to the max, too.

  1.  $268 from Beistravel.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

6
Halfday carry-on garment roller

Best carry on IndyBest review Halfday carry-on garment roller
  • Best: For special events
  • Size : 23-inch x 13-inch x 9-inch
  • Weight : 7.8lb
  • Colors : 3
  • Capacity: 41.3L
  • Why we love it
    • Unique design keeps outfits protected from wrinkling
  • Take note
    • Only has two wheels

Of all the bags I’ve tested as a travel writer, this one has a unique design. The brand says it “opens into a garment bag, zips into a suitcase”. It has a garment bag built into the exterior, with two hanger loops, plus dedicated shoe pockets, four additional internal pockets, and large external pockets.

Halfday carry-on garment roller
It’s USP is that handy garment bag feature (Jamie Ballard)

My partner and I have attended an out-of-town wedding recently and were both able to bring pretty much everything we needed in this bag, including cocktail outfits, accessories, and a more casual outfit for the day after. So, I’d certainly recommend it if you’re traveling for events or business trips. The only small annoyance is that the bag only has two wheels, so you can’t roll it by your side the way you can with a four-wheeled case.

  1.  $248 from Halfdaytravel.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

7
The North Face all-weather four-wheeler

Best carry on IndyBest review The North Face all-weather 4-wheeler
  • Best: Heavy-duty design
  • Size: 14.25-inch x 9.5-inch x 22.5-inch
  • Weight: 9.12lb
  • Colors: 2
  • Capacity: 24l
  • Why we love it
    • Exceptionally sturdy
    • Limited lifetime warranty
  • Take note
    • Heavier than other options tested

If you’ve been let down by flimsy bags with broken zippers or wobbly wheels, it’s time to upgrade to The North Face’s all-weather four-wheeler. It has a clamshell design with no zipper — it just snaps shut, with two buckles to hold it in place. It’s also waterproof — I sprayed water on it with a hose and it didn’t let any moisture through to the clothes inside.

The North Face all-weather 4-wheeler
The North Face’s is a hardy, waterproof four-wheeler (Jamie Ballard )

The bag’s design feels rugged, and the extra-wide handle feels particularly sturdy. However, those heavy-duty features make for a bag that’s heavier than ones of a similar size, which is something to consider if you’re going to be stashing it in overhead compartments.

  1.  $350 from Thenorthface.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

8
Rei Co-op trail 40 pack

Best carry on IndyBest review Rei Co-op trail 40 pack, women's
  • Best: Backpack
  • Size: XS/S: H20-inch x W12-inch x D9.5-inch; M/XL: H20.5-inch x W12-inch x D9.5-inch; 1X/4X: 20.5-inch x 12-inch x 9.5-inch
  • Weight: XS/S: 2lb 9oz; M/XL: 2lb 12oz; 1X/4X: 2lb 14oz
  • Colors: 3
  • Capacity: XS/S: 40L; M/XL: 41L; 1X/4X: 41L
  • Why we love it
    • Spacious
    • Less expensive than many carry-ons
  • Take note
    • It can be a bit bulky and feel unwieldy

This backpack has taken me across southeast Asia for a month and on a weeklong ski trip to Switzerland, among other journeys. While I generally prefer a roller bag to a backpack, I have to admit this bag’s capacity is hard to beat. Every time I think I’ve maxed it out, I find a little extra room for another pair of leggings or a rolled-up jacket.

Rei Co-op trail 40 pack, women's
Waist straps mean this is more comfortable than I’d expected (Jamie Ballard)

I’ve managed to get three full packing cubes (around two weeks of warm-weather clothing or a week of cold-weather layers) inside, along with a pair of running shoes, sandals, a laptop, toiletries, a few extra clothing items, a water bottle, a book, and a small purse in this bag, all at once. Thanks to the waist strap, which takes much of the weight off your shoulders, it’s comfortable to wear over long periods of time. That said, travelers with back issues or certain disabilities may struggle to wear it. It comes in different sizes, and, if buying this bag in person, a Rei employee can help you determine the right fit.

  1.  $149 from Rei.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

The verdict: Carry-on bags

The TravelPro platinum elite carry-on spinner is unexpectedly spacious, well-organized, and a breeze to travel with, and therefore takes the top spot here. It’s lightweight and easy to maneuver through a variety of situations and terrains but there’s no denying it’s on the pricey side. If you’re looking to spend less, consider the Rockland’s carry-on. It may not be as durable as more expensive options, but it’s still a bargain at less than $60.

