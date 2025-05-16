Best carry-on luggage for 2025, according to a travel writer

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

If you prefer not to check in your luggage when catching a flight, a carry-on bag is a must-have for your future trips. As a frequent traveler, I actively avoid checking in a bag, so I’ve tried and tested my fair share of pieces of luggage.

When it comes to choosing the best carry-on, it should be functional yet stylish and include well-designed compartments, wheels that glide smoothly, and features that make travel easier (such as external pockets for essentials).

Thankfully, there are ample options, including expandable designs that help you squeeze a little extra inside, robust suitcases that can withstand almost anything (sudden downpours included), and soft-side bags with compression straps for on-the-go trips.

Whether you prefer a stylish bag that looks sleek in the airport lounge; an innovative wheeled duffel that’s perfect for business travel; or a surprisingly spacious backpack for your Eat, Pray, Love journey, I’ve left no stone unturned. Keep reading for my favorite picks.

How I tested

I’ve taken these bags on planes, buses, and subways, to find out how easy and practical they are to travel with. The carry-ons have tackled cobblestone streets, dirt roads, busy sidewalks, stairs, and more.

These bags have been roadtested for moths ( Jamie Ballard )

I packed the bags using my usual packing cubes. All of the carry-ons tested were packed pretty much to their maximum capacity, then I lifted them over my head, to see how easy they would be to store in overhead compartments. The quality of the materials used, the overall design, and the value for money were also considered during testing.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

As a travel writer, I spend more time navigating my luggage through airports and hotel lobbies than most people. Where possible, I rarely check a bag, and almost always opt for a carry-on (even for longer trips), so, I know which features really are useful. Here, I’ve provided my honest opinions when reviewing a range of carry-on bags, to help you find your new favorite travel companion.

The best carry-on bags for 2025 are: